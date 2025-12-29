Celebrity Style

Megan Thee Stallion's Courtside Crop Tops Are The Real MVPs

Her basketball uniform deserves all the points.

by Alyssa Lapid
Megan Thee Stallion attends God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the D...
TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The hottest thing in fashion right now? Being a WAG.

For the past two years, Taylor Swift has been bringing her style A-game to stadiums to catch fiancé Travis Kelce’s football games. In more recent months, Angel Reese — who shot to fashion stardom, thanks to her chic tunnel walks — has been taking her sartorial prowess courtside to support Wendell Carter Jr., her Orlando Magic beau. Another recent addition to the (stylish) WAG family: Megan Thee Stallion.

In true fashion-girl form, the “Mamushi” rapper debuted her relationship with Dallas Maverick Klay Thompson on the red carpet in July. Since then, she’s been spotted attending his games, dressed in a series of spicy crop tops. (If athletes have jerseys, Meg has midriff-baring pieces.) And her latest is yet another winner.

Meg’s Cropped Sweats

Over the weekend, the Mavericks played against the Sacramento Kings, who won after a close game. Personally, though, I was enthralled by Meg’s fashion more than the rousing ball action.

Dressed in her version of “casual,” the Grammy winner wore an all-black number that included a hooded sweatshirt with a teeny, midriff-baring empire-waist crop, nondescript pants, and a trench coat from Celine. While her handbag was out of the frame, it featured an interlocking chain strap that resembled those of Chanel.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Keeping her bling to a minimum, the only jewelry of note was her belly ring, which was front and center due to her skin-baring co-ords. She topped off the look with a black-and-white scarf with graphic lines for added oomph.

Her Personal NBA Uniform

She’s been on a style roll in recent weeks. On Dec. 25, the “Savage” hitmaker changed her color palette and opted for a mostly cream look. It featured a long-sleeved bodysuit from Undress Code with a mock neck, broad padded shoulders, and a massive triangular midriff cutout. She tucked the striking piece into the once-cheugy skinny jeans, and accessorized with mink-lined platform boots from Jennifer Le and a pristine Hermès Birkin that sat on the floor.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

A month prior, she showed her love of the game by wearing pieces inspired by, well, a basketball. Peep the heeled lace-up boots she wore in the same orange-and-black combo, as well as her two-toned Birkin. They stood out against the backdrop of denim jeans and a black cropped top, her courtside go-to.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

That’s hot girl sh*t.