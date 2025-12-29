The hottest thing in fashion right now? Being a WAG.

For the past two years, Taylor Swift has been bringing her style A-game to stadiums to catch fiancé Travis Kelce’s football games. In more recent months, Angel Reese — who shot to fashion stardom, thanks to her chic tunnel walks — has been taking her sartorial prowess courtside to support Wendell Carter Jr., her Orlando Magic beau. Another recent addition to the (stylish) WAG family: Megan Thee Stallion.

In true fashion-girl form, the “Mamushi” rapper debuted her relationship with Dallas Maverick Klay Thompson on the red carpet in July. Since then, she’s been spotted attending his games, dressed in a series of spicy crop tops. (If athletes have jerseys, Meg has midriff-baring pieces.) And her latest is yet another winner.

Meg’s Cropped Sweats

Over the weekend, the Mavericks played against the Sacramento Kings, who won after a close game. Personally, though, I was enthralled by Meg’s fashion more than the rousing ball action.

Dressed in her version of “casual,” the Grammy winner wore an all-black number that included a hooded sweatshirt with a teeny, midriff-baring empire-waist crop, nondescript pants, and a trench coat from Celine. While her handbag was out of the frame, it featured an interlocking chain strap that resembled those of Chanel.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Keeping her bling to a minimum, the only jewelry of note was her belly ring, which was front and center due to her skin-baring co-ords. She topped off the look with a black-and-white scarf with graphic lines for added oomph.

Her Personal NBA Uniform

She’s been on a style roll in recent weeks. On Dec. 25, the “Savage” hitmaker changed her color palette and opted for a mostly cream look. It featured a long-sleeved bodysuit from Undress Code with a mock neck, broad padded shoulders, and a massive triangular midriff cutout. She tucked the striking piece into the once-cheugy skinny jeans, and accessorized with mink-lined platform boots from Jennifer Le and a pristine Hermès Birkin that sat on the floor.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

A month prior, she showed her love of the game by wearing pieces inspired by, well, a basketball. Peep the heeled lace-up boots she wore in the same orange-and-black combo, as well as her two-toned Birkin. They stood out against the backdrop of denim jeans and a black cropped top, her courtside go-to.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

That’s hot girl sh*t.