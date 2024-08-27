Megan Thee Stallion Wore The Spiciest Swimsuit With A Massive Cutout

Labor Day is coming soon, but according to Megan Thee Stallion, it’s still Hot Girl Summer for a while longer. This season, the rapper has elevated her wardrobe, pairing bikini tops with fur chaps, wearing inventive yet nostalgic Y2K-inspired bras, and even making her underwear as glitzy as a red carpet look.

Therefore, it shouldn’t be surprising that her actual swimsuits are on another level. On Aug. 26, Megan took to Instagram to show off what might be her spiciest swimsuit yet, worthy of its own Sports Illustrated cover.

Megan’s Spicy Swimsuit

In an Instagram video, Megan showed off a one-piece bathing suit that might as well have been a bikini. She wore a white, silky halter-neck swimsuit with a center cutout, showing off her midriff and cleavage.

The flowy, semi-sheer fabric led to a matching high-leg bottom, a cut favored by Kendall Jenner and Megan’s “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa.

Megan’s Fiery Bikinis

Whether on stage or backstage, Megan loves incorporating swimsuits and bikini tops into her looks at any time of year. In her new music video for “Mamushi,” the star wore a Y2K-inspired fiery red whale tail thong underneath her low-rise mini skirt and paired it with a matching ruched bandeau top.

Back in May, as she kicked off her Hot Girl Summer Tour, Megan stepped up her swimsuit game by pairing her bubblegum pink bikini top and lacy underwear with fur assless chaps, designed by Abdul Sall Couture.

She again embraced the sultry country aesthetic later in the tour, matching her rhinestone-studded cowboy hat with bedazzled blue panties and a coordinating bikini top with a beaded neckline and fringe at the bottom. In true cowgirl fashion, she completed the look in a cropped sequined jacket.

With her wardrobe, Megan has declared that Hot Girl Summer will last forever.