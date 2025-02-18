Meghan Markle is launching her long-awaited lifestyle brand with help from a special guest. The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse of her and Prince Harry’s 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet on the website for Meghan’s new business, As Ever.

The homepage for As Ever’s website, which will officially launch at a later date, shows Lilibet and her mother frolicking hand-in-hand across a lush green park, with a scenic view of the Pacific Ocean in the background. Fans can subscribe to As Ever’s mailing list for updates.

Lilibet’s As Ever debut is just the latest in a series of rare but recent appearances on her mom’s social media. Just days prior, Meghan shared footage of her and Lilibet making a breakfast spread for Valentine’s Day, complete with a cameo from her 5-year-old son Prince Archie. As usual, she shielded their faces in the video, only showing them from different angles.

The launch of As Ever comes as she premieres her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, on March 4, which takes the duchess back to her lifestyle blogging roots. The show will focus on her love for cooking, gardening, and entertaining as Meghan welcomes celebrity guests, like Mindy Kaling, into her Montecito home. It’ll be like the TV version of her former blog, The Tig.

Meghan’s New Website

As Ever / Meghan Markle

Meghan took to Instagram on Feb. 17 to announce As Ever, with help from Harry, who let her know that the camera was on.“The cat’s out of the bag,” she said. “I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about.”

The Duchess of Sussex previously announced a new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard in 2024, but no announcements followed for months. In the video, Meghan explained that she decided to rebrand the venture and time it with her Netflix show after the streamer partnered with her on the business.

“It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area,” she explained. “As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do.”

Meghan teased that new products will also be part of As Ever, along with lifestyle tips that The Tig provided. “Of course, there will be fruit preserves; I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam,” she joked. “But there are so many more products that I just love, and now it's time to share them with you. So I just can’t wait for you to see it.”