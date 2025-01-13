Fans will have to wait a little longer for Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series was originally due to premiere on Jan. 15, just in time for those who resolved to enjoy delicious, feel-good food and great company in 2025. But days before With Love, Meghan was set to premiere, Netflix and Meghan announced a change of plans.

Meghan requested that her show — which Netflix described as “a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California” — be postponed due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. The streamer shared this information in a Jan. 12 release and gave its “full support” to the move.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said.

With Love, Meghan’s New Premiere Date

The eight-episode series, which will follow Meghan and her guests “in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond,” has a new premiere date of March 4.

Showing Their Support

Markle was born in Los Angeles and today lives with Prince Harry in the Santa Barbara community of Montecito, where With Love, Meghan was filmed.

Located about 90 miles up the coast from Los Angeles, Montecito hasn’t faced the devastation of the current wildfires — which have caused at least 24 deaths and damaged or destroyed more than 12,000 structures as of writing.

While not in the immediate path of destruction, Meghan and Harry have been involved in support efforts. People reports the couple have opened their home to loved ones who evacuated. They have also given supplies to those in need and are providing support through their Archewell Foundation, the outlet adds.

On Jan. 10, Meghan and Harry visited survivors and emergency workers at a food distribution site in Pasadena, The New York Times reports. World Central Kitchen (a partner of The Archewell Foundation) gave out meals, while Harry and Meghan took time to meet those on the ground and even shared a few hugs, per video from BBC.

Victor Gordo, the mayor of Pasadena, told FOX 11 Los Angeles that the couple “really buoyed the spirits of the first responders,” and he shared that Meghan and Harry got to visit affected families.

“They’re just very caring people, who are very concerned for their friends and neighbors,” he said, adding that the couple had even been serving food anonymously. “They didn’t come out here for publicity. They came out here to work.”

Meghan and Harry also shared helpful resources to support those affected by the fires on their official Sussex website.