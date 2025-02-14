Meghan Markle isn’t spending Valentine’s Day with husband Prince Harry — she has some even better company. On Feb. 14, the Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse at their kids, 5-year-old son Prince Archie and 3-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet, as they partook in a special V-day activity.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Meghan shared footage of her family making a Valentine-themed breakfast spread, set to the tune of Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E.” The video showed her slicing strawberries in heart shapes, while Lilibet, wearing festive pink heart pajamas, arranged them on top of red-and-pink bagels.

The clip then panned to another angle of Lilibet helping her mother before looking at the finished product. She ended the video with a glimpse of Archie, also dressed for the holiday in a red T-shirt, opening up shimmering red streamer curtains to head outside for breakfast.

The Sussexes have typically shielded their children from the public eye, especially after leaving their posts as working members of the Royal Family in 2020. True to form, Meghan refrained from showing Archie and Lilibet’s faces on Instagram, only filming from the back or neck down.

Meghan Markle/Instagram

The couple last shared a snapshot of Archie and Lilibet in their 2024 Christmas card, which showed the children from behind as they ran to their parents at the park. As Harry proclaimed at the WellChild Awards in October, both kids have red hair like their dad, and Lili inherited her mom’s longer locks.

Meghan’s Sweet V-Day Note To Harry

Earlier in the day, Meghan shared a sweet message to Harry in a rare lovey-dovey Instagram post, sharing an adorable snapshot of the two kissing. In her caption, she explained that they were spending Valentine’s Day apart as Harry continued to oversee the Invictus Games in Vancouver after they attended the first few days of the tournament together.

“Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families,” she wrote. “Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.”