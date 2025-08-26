Meghan Markle Reveals The Unexpected Thing She Misses About Life In The UK

With Love, Meghan Season 2 has arrived — just in time for a cozy, late-summer marathon. The latest season of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show (which returned on Aug. 26) welcomes a new lineup of celebrity visitors to the Duchess of Sussex’s on-screen abode for cooking, crafts, and garden fun. Like in Season 1, Meghan also shares bits of her personal life as she chats with guests over delicious kitchen creations.

That includes several nods to Meghan’s time in the United Kingdom, where she spent her first few years of married life with Prince Harry before the couple moved to the United States. For example, in Episode 3, “Easy as Pie,” Meghan opened up to Queer Eye star Tan France about a part of U.K. culture she longs for today.

Meghan’s Magical Habit

While preparing fast food-inspired apple pies with the British designer, Meghan had music on her mind. “Honestly, one of the things I miss the most about the U.K. is the radio station called Magic,” she told Tan.

While Tan agreed that U.K. radio “is so good,” he was surprised by her choice of station. “Magic FM? Wow! Now, sorry to say this to you publicly, but that’s such a grandma station,” he joked.

Jake Rosenberg/Netflix

Meghan didn’t mind. “I’ll be that grandma,” she said. “My favorite station in my car is called ‘Mom Jeans.’”

Life Across The Pond

Magic FM — which plays a variety of music from the ’80s to today — isn’t the only piece of U.K. life Meghan reflected on during With Love. In the sixth episode, “Just for the Halibut,” the Duchess of Sussex reunited with Clare Smyth, the London-based chef who prepared the dinner for Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

“When we were living in London, we became obsessed with your bread,” Meghan told Clare. “To the point, remember, even if we didn’t come for dinner, I’d say, ‘Can I just pick up a loaf of bread for Valentine’s Day?’”

Netflix

Meghan and Clare — whose restaurant, Core, boasts three Michelin stars — also had fun comparing culinary terms between the U.K. and U.S., like courgette (zucchini), aubergine (eggplant), and rocket (arugula). Meghan said her kids, Archie and Lilibet, use a bit of both British and American English, but not when it comes to food. “Because,” she ventured, “I guess Papa’s not cooking as much.”

That’s not to knock Harry’s skills, of course. As Meghan shared in Season 1, “H is a great cook,” and he “makes a really great breakfast.”