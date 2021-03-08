Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, viewers are still processing the couple's controversial revelations. However, during the two-hour special, the couple also shared some of their happier moments, including the sex of their second child and news about how baby Archie is adjusting to life in the U.S. The interview, which will air on ITV in the UK tonight (March 8), took place at the couple's California mansion, where they revealed they had rescued chickens as part of their new "down to basics" life — and many viewers were touched to learn the very sweet name Meghan and Harry chose for their chicken coop.

The couple showed Oprah around "Archie's Chick Inn" — named after their son Archie, who turns two in May. The chicken hut is based in the grounds of the couple's Californian mansion and is populated with “chickens rescued from a factory farm” nearby. For extra cute appeal, a plaque atop the coop reads 'Archie's Chick Inn. Established 2021.'

"This kind of stuff is so basic, but it's really fulfilling and about getting back to basics," explained Meghan.

While there was a lot more to digest from the interview, social media couldn't get enough of Archie's Chick Inn, and the surreal fact that the Oprah Winfrey was given eggs from it.

"I'm really invested in Archie's Chick Inn," wrote one person on Twitter.

Another said: "They have a chicken in called 'Archie’sChickInn...' honestly, I refuse to believe a bad word about these two lol they are so adorable

In the relaxed segment, the three were dressed casually, with Prince Harry sporting wellies and jeans, as the couple told the media mogul about their desire to live authentically since they stepped down as senior royals more than a year ago.

The chicken coop was also the setting for one of the couple's major reveals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Oprah that they secretly married three days before their lavish royal wedding in 2018.

"You know, three days before our wedding, we got married," Meghan revealed. "No one knows that. We called the archbishop and we just said, ‘Look ― this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union for us.'" Meghan also said that the marriage certificate from that secret ceremony, presumably dated May 16, 2018, hangs in the home she and Harry share.

Baby Archie, who is soon to become a big brother, also made an appearance at the end of the two-hour special. Viewers got to see the toddler at the beach and also learn a few new words.