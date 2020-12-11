In a year where face-to-face gatherings have been few and far between, not only have video calls been a lifesaver for personal connections, but also an intimate glimpse at people’s lives at home. The royal family haven't escaped the restrictions that this year has brought, and the choice to persevere with their public appearances via video call has meant we've gotten sneak peeks behind closed foors. Whether it's Kate and Williams cushions, Prince Charles' cluttered office or Harry and Meghan's earth-toned palette, fans have been able to get a rare glimpse at how the royal family *actually* lives.

Meghan and Harry have conducted multiple video calls from the comfort of their Montecito mansion. MailOnline reports that the $14 million house, where the couple live with their son, Archie, has nine bedrooms and an impressive 16 bathrooms, and while we may not be able to see every square inch of their home (for good reason) what we have seen has given us a great insight into the couple’s life in California.

Here are four things we’ve learnt about Meghan and Harry’s interior style.

The Colour Palette Twitter.com/EveningStandard The laid-back Californian luxe scheme at the couple’s Santa Barbara home is the interiors equivalent of Meghan’s wardrobe. An approachable yet stylish theme carries throughout the rooms that we’ve seen on the couple’s calls, with a muted colour palette that combines the house’s old features (like a beige stone fireplace) and new (such as the off-white sofa, cream cushions, and untreated wooden furniture). You could say the way they've brought new life into traditional features is a little like how they shook up the institution of the royal family.

The Artwork Smart Works The artwork on display is a clear nod to Meghan’s Californian roots. Rather than going for a statement piece of investment art behind their living room sofa, the couple opted for a triptych of monochrome photographic birds nest prints by Californian brand Barloga Studios (from $60 each), per The Telegraph While on a video call to three recent clients to celebrate the first anniversary of the Duchess’ collection with Smart Works, viewers caught a glimpse of a vintage print with a bear holding the state of California on it, above a rustic stone feature fireplace in what appeared to be Meghan’s home office. The artwork is the same print that is featured on the sheet music cover for the official regional anthem for the state, the song “I Love You, California.” The song was originally published in 1913 and written by native Angeleno Francis Beatty Silverwood.

The Books Youtube.com/TimeMagazine In most of the couple’s Zoom calls taken in their living room, eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed the set of coffee table books stacked on the sideboard behind the sofa. Whilst the positioning and number of books have changed on each call, a core set has remained and is indicative of the couple’s values. During a special edition of TIME100 Talks to discuss the 'state of our digital experience' a copy of Women: National Geographic Image Collection was set on the side behind the royal couple. Prince Harry has personal ties with National Geographic, having launched a photograph competition in September last year, and the book also features portraits of some of the couple's closest friends, including Oprah Winfrey and Jane Goodall. The choice speaks to the Duke and Duchess’s commitment to the planet.