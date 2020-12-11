In a year where face-to-face gatherings have been few and far between, not only have video calls been a lifesaver for personal connections, but also an intimate glimpse at people’s lives at home. The royal family haven't escaped the restrictions that this year has brought, and the choice to persevere with their public appearances via video call has meant we've gotten sneak peeks behind closed foors. Whether it's Kate and Williams cushions, Prince Charles' cluttered office or Harry and Meghan's earth-toned palette, fans have been able to get a rare glimpse at how the royal family *actually* lives.
Meghan and Harry have conducted multiple video calls from the comfort of their Montecito mansion. MailOnline reports that the $14 million house, where the couple live with their son, Archie, has nine bedrooms and an impressive 16 bathrooms, and while we may not be able to see every square inch of their home (for good reason) what we have seen has given us a great insight into the couple’s life in California.
Here are four things we’ve learnt about Meghan and Harry’s interior style.