The Invictus Games will always hold a special place in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s hearts. In 2017, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance at the event, which welcomes wounded, injured, and sick service members (veterans and actively serving) to compete in athletic events on an international stage.

This year’s event takes place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, and marks the debut of winter sports at the games. And once again, Meghan was there to host with her husband and cheer on the participants, who traveled from around the globe to compete.

“To have my wife here supporting me is amazing. I love that she’s by my side,” Harry told People. “It’s such an important piece to this whole adventure.”

Throughout February’s Invictus Games, Harry and Meghan could be spotted spending quality time together — from sweet shows of support to hilarious antics in the snow.

Meghan’s Family Nod

Shortly after arriving in Vancouver on Feb. 7, Meghan delivered an impromptu welcome address to the Invictus crowd. She also shared a sweet example of how much the games matter to Harry, who founded the event in 2014.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“As you know, with families, the big rush in the morning, and getting ready for school, and packing the lunchboxes, and making breakfast, and my husband’s in all of that with us,” Meghan said, via attendee footage from the event. “And then he’ll be on his phone, and Archie will say, ‘Papa, why are you on your phone?’ He’s like, ‘Because it’s Invictus. I’m getting ready for Invictus.’ It means so much to him. You are his family, just as we are his family.”

The Suits References

In the same speech, Meghan said touching Canadian soil felt “like home” — an apparent nod to living in the country while working on Suits, and later spending time there with Harry.

The Suits fun didn’t stop there. Multi-sport Invictus athlete Leandra Moehring recalled to People the moment her group told Meghan they watched her on the legal series.

“And she’s like, ‘I’m sorry I’m not wearing a pencil skirt,” Moehring said about the duchess nodding to her character Rachel Zane’s sartorial staple of choice.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moehring added that the couple “really took the time with each and every one of us” while meeting the Invictus players.

Their Sweet Smooch

Adorable PDA abounded at the games — including a stand-out moment at the Feb. 8 opening ceremony, where Harry leaned in for a kiss before giving his speech.

Shutterstock

A Secret Talent?

The couple showed off their silly side at another event, where Harry invited Meghan on stage with him and jokingly announced to the crowd, “Now she’s going to sing,” as seen in social media footage.

While the duchess didn’t actually perform, her surprised reaction and Harry running away like a prankster more than made up for it.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Harry’s Photobomb

Nelly Furtado performed at this year’s games, and filmed a behind-the-scenes TikTok set to “I’m Like a Bird” with Meghan. Harry, of course, made a playful appearance.

Storytime!

During the games, Meghan sat down to read for the children of Invictus families. Harry selected the book All Are Neighbors and then took a seat among the kiddos in the audience.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Playing In The Snow

If you need further proof that these two are just kids at heart, look to the video Meghan posted to her Instagram story on Feb. 11. In the clip, Meghan prepares to tube down a snowy hill with what sounds like Harry encouraging her along the way.

When she wasn’t sure if she wanted to slide down, Harry kindly assured her. “Come on, you’ll be absolutely fine!” he said before giving her a push, laughing and reminding her to keep her feet up on the way down.