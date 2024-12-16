The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting festive — and bringing their children along for the ride. On Dec. 16, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their 2024 holiday card, which features the first new photo of their 5-year-old son, Prince Archie, and 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, in years.

The couple’s digital card features a montage of photographic memories from the past year, including an adorable snapshot of Archie and Lilibet captured from behind as they run to their parents alongside their three dogs during a park outing. As Harry teased at the WellChild Awards in October, they share their dad’s red hair, while Lili has her mother’s long, thick locks.

“On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year,” the card’s message reads across a green background.

Alongside the family picture, the card features five other photos of Harry and Meghan from their travels in Nigeria and Colombia this year, which were charitable initiatives for their Archewell Foundation. According to People, the couple also sent a separate holiday card to close family and friends, which will be kept private.

Harry & Meghan’s Children

Archewell

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have famously kept their children out of the public eye, especially after leaving their posts as senior working members of the British royal family in 2020. The kids were last seen on their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, albeit for just a glimpse. However, the two have given periodic updates on their children.

In February, Harry told Good Morning America that Archie and Lilibet are “doing great” after joking that fatherhood was “classified” information. “The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast,” he said. “They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. I’m just grateful to be a dad.”

During an Afro Women and Power event in Colombia, Meghan remarked that her daughter is not afraid to speak out when needed — even at just 3 years old. “I encourage our daughter to do so — who at 3 has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that,” she said.