Meghan Markle May Return To The UK Soon, Under 1 Condition

Meghan Markle could be paying a visit to her former home. As reported by People on Jan. 12, the Duchess of Sussex may return to the UK this summer for the first time in four years, accompanying her husband, Prince Harry. However, there’s one condition that still has to be met.

Prince Harry is expected to travel to Birmingham, England, in July to attend the “one-year-to-go” countdown event for his biannual Invictus Games, which will take place in the city in 2027. Meghan has typically joined Harry at the actual Games and pregame soirées, attending the 2024 countdown event in Vancouver, Canada, and the 2022 “one-year-to-go” celebration in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Harry reportedly hopes to have Meghan join him in Birmingham, but their decision reportedly hinges on whether his home country will grant his request to upgrade their security while there. The British government is reviewing his request.

Meghan was last in the UK in September 2022, following the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The last time they took their children, 6-year-old Prince Archie and 4-year-old Princess Lilibet, to England was just months prior, when they attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations as a family.

Harry’s Fight For Security

Harry lost his full security cover in the UK after he and Meghan stepped back from their senior roles in the Royal Family in 2020, which partly contributed to their decision to relocate to the U.S., Meghan’s home country. Ever since, Harry has fought to restore his full-time security, making a personal appeal to British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in October.

The Duke of Sussex said during a court hearing that he does not feel safe bringing his family to the U.K. unless his security is restored. After losing an appeal in May, Harry told BBC News that the security issue has contributed to his estrangement from his father, King Charles. “He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile,” he said.

The tides seem to be changing, as People reported on Jan. 5 that Harry is likely to regain security back home, citing “positive” signs from the British government. However, the decision likely won’t come before his next solo visit on Jan. 19, where he’s expected to give evidence in a trial for his legal case against Associated Newspapers.