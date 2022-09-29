Meghan Markle Might Be Returning To The UK For A Very Special Reason

In early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world when they announced plans to step away from royal duties. The pair later moved to the United States, and have only returned to the United Kingdom on a few occasions. Most recently in Sept. 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, Meghan Markle might be returning to the UK — and for a very special reason.

As per The Sun, Markle will reportedly attend the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in person, where she is expected to receive an honorary award for her charity work. “Meghan has been offered one of the top awards of the evening so it’s a massive coup for her,” an insider claimed. “She already has a close relationship with GQ due to her friendship with Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful which is also owned by Conde Nast. Edward is very much seen as a friend rather than a business acquaintance.”

The event — where tickets cost £5,999 and tables are priced at £55,000 — is set to take place on Nov. 16 at London’s Tate Modern. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Sept. 7 but was later postponed without an explanation. However, speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that the date change was enacted to ensure that the Duchess and Prince Harry could attend.

“Due to their mini tour of Europe, Meghan wouldn’t have been able to attend if awards went ahead on their original date in September,” the insider claimed. “Talks about the evening were already happening before the queen’s passing so no doubt things will have to be re-evaluated to make sure it’s as respectful as possible.”

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As mentioned, Prince Harry and Markle recently returned to the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. During their stay, the couple surprised many when they greeted mourners alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton in Windsor. While attending the queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, the Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the late monarch by wearing a set of pearl and diamond earrings that were reportedly gifted to her by the Queen herself.