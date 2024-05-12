Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may not be on the Sussexes’ three-day Nigeria tour, but they keep coming up in sweet ways. Not only have their parents mentioned them at different events, Meghan seemed to pay tribute to them on Mother’s Day when she brought back a special yellow dress.

Meghan’s Mother’s Day Dress

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Nigeria as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Invictus Games, which Harry co-founded. They’ve had a full schedule, including attending sports events, meeting with school children, and dining with local leaders. Meghan has had numerous opportunities to dress up along the way, and she turned to an old favorite for a visit to the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12.

At the event, Meghan re-wore a yellow silk Carolina Herrera gown with ties to both of her kids. Harry & Meghan viewers may recognize it from the Netflix docuseries; she could be seen wearing it when she, Harry, and her mom, Doria Ragland, celebrated Archie’s first birthday in May 2020.

Meghan at the State Governor House in Lagos KOLA SULAIMON/AFP/Getty Images Archie’s first birthday Netflix 1 / 2

Meghan also wore the dress in February 2021, when she and Harry announced Lilibet was on the way. For their pregnancy reveal, they posed for a photo shoot with their photographer friend Misan Harriman and shared a snap of the two of them in the grass, Meghan’s head in Harry’s lap as they smiled at one another.

Harry and Meghan’s pregnancy reveal Misan Harriman

Archie And Lilibet Updates

While Meghan’s dress was a clue about how much she adores motherhood, she also flat-out said as much while co-hosting a Women in Leadership event on May 11. “I love being a mum,” she told the audience, per the Daily Mail. Meghan described her kids as “very chatty” and “sweet.”

At another event, Harry told 5-year-old school kids that they were the same age as Archie. Plus, he and Meghan shared that Lili loves singing and dancing, while Archie loves construction. They clearly have their kids on their minds, and Meghan’s dress only adds proof.