The Spiritual Meaning Of April 8's Historic Solar Eclipse & New Moon

Every new moon is a good time to refresh, restart, and maybe do a ritual or two, but the new moon moving into Aries on April 8 could inspire even more change than usual. Add in the solar eclipse that’s set to occur on the same day, and it promises to be a powerful celestial moment.

The next new moon will occur on April 8 at 2:21 p.m. EST, says Letao Wang, an astrologist and spiritual counselor. It will also usher in a total solar eclipse that will be seen across most of North America — the first of its kind since August 2017. The eclipse will follow a path from the Pacific side of Mexico through Texas, Illinois, Ohio, and New York, and up to Eastern Canada.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, this special new moon represents the synergy between the sun and moon, and it will also symbolize new beginnings, deep emotional rejuvenation, and the shedding of old skin.

“New moons are seen as a time for planting seeds of intention for what you wish to grow in the coming lunar cycle,” Bell tells Bustle. “This time is all about setting goals, making plans, and laying the groundwork for the future.” Oh, and maybe going outside to spot the moon blocking out the sun.

Here’s what to know about the April 8 new moon’s spiritual meaning and how to embrace the its energy.

The Spiritual Meaning Of April’s New Moon

Like all new moons, the one on April 8 will symbolize a fresh start and a chance to reset your intentions, but because it’s located in the zodiac sign Aries, you’ll likely feel a lot more confident than usual when making a change.

As a fire sign, “Aries is known for courage, leadership, and a pioneering spirit, which further strengthens the [themes of the new moon],” says Wang. So instead of simply daydreaming about your goals, you’ll lock into them with extra determination.

With all the Aries energy circulating in the ether, you might even come across a few more opportunities to take chances or make bold decisions, and your gut will scream at you to go for it. Keep an eye out for moments where you can go off the beaten path or take a little risk, whether it’s in your career, in a relationship — or just for fun.

“The theme of Aries is ‘I am’, [so] this is a zodiac sign stressing the importance of our personal identity and the self,” says Wang. “It is time to consciously decide who we are and who we want to be, instead of what we are expected to be.”

The Energy Of The Solar Eclipse

While the total solar eclipse will be amazing to witness all on its own — especially since there won’t be another one like it in the United States until 2044 — it will also boost all the unique effects of the Aries new moon.

As Bell says, “The solar eclipse amplifies the new moon energy, marking it as a time of significant change, unexpected developments, and powerful revelations that can redirect our paths in life.” As Wang says, you can think of it as the new moon on steroids.

It’s also important to note that the new moon and eclipse are happening during Mercury retrograde, which kicked in on April 1. “Mercury retrograde, notorious for its trickster antics, promises a whirlwind of flashbacks,” says Wang, so you might hear from someone from your past or notice other quirks throughout the day.

How To Work With This Moon’s Energy

April’s new moon is the perfect time to learn more about yourself, says Wang. Try some rituals and practices to work with the Aries energy.

Make A Mind Map

“Setting aside time for journaling can be incredibly rewarding,” says Wang. As you scribble, he recommends reflecting on how you feel right now, where you’d like to be in the future, and any barriers you’ll need to overcome to get there.

For a little more structure, try creating a mind map. “Setting clear, actionable goals and outlining steps to achieve them in the near future is essential,” he says.

Prepare Your Space

“During eclipses, I prepare my space by cleaning thoroughly and lighting candles themed around the zodiac sign in focus,” says Wang. “For this new moon eclipse in Aries, selecting candles themed around courage, freedom, independence, and bravery aligns well with the sign’s energy.” Think spicy-scented candles or aromas that remind you of an adventurous time in your life.

Wear Red

Since Aries is a fire sign, go ahead and bring more red into your life as a way to embrace its fiery, courageous vibe. Pick up a bunch of orange flowers, wear your favorite red shirt, or get a crimson manicure. It’ll be a cheeky nod to the new moon, and a reminder to be extra brave.

Get Up & Move

According to Wang, any physical activity will align with Aries’ dynamic energy. On April 8, schedule some sweaty movement into your day like a hike, a run, or a climb. Playing fun, upbeat music will also do the trick.

Gather Your Crystals

“For those who incorporate crystal work into their practices, fire quartz, red jasper, carnelian, or garnet can amplify your energy during eclipse meditations,” says Wang. Hold onto one while you meditate or place a particularly shiny crystal next to you as you journal.

