Taylor Swift Announces New Album, The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift just gave fans the surprise of a lifetime. After winning Best Pop Vocal Album for 2022’s Midnights\ at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4, Swift announced the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19.

After noting that she just won her 13th Grammy, matching her lucky number, Swift indicated that she had a surprise up her sleeve.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years,” she said, “which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

Swift fulfilled her promise, taking to social media right after she won to confirm the major announcement and unveil the album cover art, photographed by Beth Garrabrant. “All’s fair in love and poetry...” she captioned the post.

Alongside the cover, she shared a mysterious poem to tease the album. “And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises, my tailsman and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink,” she wrote. She ended her note by signing off as “the chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

The Tortured Poets Department is already available for pre-order on Swift’s website. According to her web store, the album will include 16 songs, along with a bonus track entitled “The Manuscript.” The album will be released on CD, cassette, and a two-disc vinyl.

This is not the first time that Swift has revealed an entirely new album at an award show. In August 2022, she announced the release of Midnights after winning Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards, for her “All Too Well” short film.

Going into the Grammys, Swifties began to speculate that Swift was gearing up to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version), her next expected re-recording. Before the show, she made her social media profile photos black-and-white, which fans took as a Reputation (TV) Easter egg, given how the color black typically signifies the Reputation era. But clearly, Swift had an even bigger plan.