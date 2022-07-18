J.Lo is now Jennifer Affleck, and Twitter is over the moon. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas on July 16, more than 20 years after they first started dating in 2002 before calling off their first planned wedding and splitting in 2004. TMZ was the first to report that the couple got their marriage license, before J.Lo confirmed the wedding to fans in her On the J.Lo newsletter. “We did it,” she wrote. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted.”

Fans and celebrities alike are elated for the newlyweds, who stayed friendly in the decades since their breakup but only got back together romantically in 2021, much to the surprise of the entire world. Since reuniting, Bennifer has moved fast, getting engaged in April and tying the knot at a Las Vegas chapel with only their children in attendance. “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” J.Lo wrote. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Celebrity Reactions To Bennifer’s Wedding

Lopez teased her nuptials on Instagram, sharing a post-wedding selfie from bed and telling her fans to subscribe to her newsletter to read the announcement. “Sadie! #iykyk,” she captioned the post, nodding to “Sadie, Sadie,” Barbra Streisand’s post-wedding song from the musical Funny Girl.

Immediately, the star was bombarded with celebratory messages:

Kim Kardashian commented with three heart emojis.

Vanessa Bryant wrote “Congratulations!”

Today host Hoda Kotb left a sweet message. “Love is patient and right on time,” she commented. “Congrats my darling.”

Vanessa Hudgens also reacted to the wedding on a red carpet, telling E! that she was “so excited” for her Second Act co-star. “I love her. She deserves the whole world, and I just love a full-circle romance,” she said. “It’s so cute.”

Keke Palmer sent love to her Hustlers co-star on the red carpet of her new movie Nope. “I'm so happy for her,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “J.Lo, nobody deserves happiness more. I think she works really hard. She's dedicated her life to the industry. She's a woman in power. It's not easy for us. So, I'm just happy for her.”

Memes & Tweets About Bennifer’s Wedding

Lopez and Affleck’s marriage has been more than 20 years in the making, so when they finally tied the knot, Twitter was ecstatic for the newlyweds, with some fans even proclaiming that the U.S. should’ve decreed it a royal wedding.

After the news of Bennifer’s wedding was announced, the internet immediately created endless memes, which is what the internet does best.

Of course, there were also many Dunkin’ Donuts memes, in honor of Boston native Affleck’s favorite spot.

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs. Dunkin’ Donuts!