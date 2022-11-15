Tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour went on sale Nov. 15, so it’s the perfect time to craft a dream setlist for it. Swift has promised that her first tour in five years will be a “journey through all of the musical eras of my career,” meaning every album from her self-titled 2006 debut to 2022’s Midnights will be represented. With hundreds of smash hits, fan-favorite deep cuts, and unperformed new songs to choose from, creating a setlist will be no small order for Swift, so I’ve decided to help her out by providing some inspiration for the Eras Tour setlist.

This completely realistic and unbiased setlist is separated into three acts, each with its own themed segments. The first act focuses on Midnights, while the second is inspired by Swift’s 2020 surprise folklore and evermore albums, which should get more stage time since they didn’t receive tours due to the lockdown. The final act is where Swift’s vintage albums come into play, celebrating how she’s reclaiming her catalog one “Taylor’s Version” at a time, and culminates with an encore that just happens to be 10 minutes long. Don’t worry, there’s a good dose of Lover mixed in.

In order to let as many new songs as possible shine, this setlist doesn’t rely heavily on medleys, as inevitable as they are considering Swift has to fit 10 albums into one show. Altogether, there’s 31 performances, and while fans should expect roughly two-thirds of that going by her previous tours, what’s a dream setlist without some unrealistic expectations? Plus, 31 is the inverse of her lucky number 13. Additionally, if the show actually is as long as this setlist, you could swap the acts around, opening up the possibility of Swift singing Midnights at midnight.

Without further ado, here’s what Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour setlist should look like.

Act 1: Meet Me At Midnight

1. “Lavender Haze” / “I Think He Knows”

Swift has already hinted on TikTok that she’s going to open the Eras Tour by mashing up Midnights opener “Lavender Haze” with Lover deep cut “I Think He Knows.”

2. “Maroon”

Just like on Midnights, the lavender haze needs to transition into a maroon aura during the show.

3. “Bejeweled”

This early in the show, Swift may need to pick up the pace after “Maroon,” and nothing can make the whole stadium shimmer like “Bejeweled.”

4. “Cruel Summer”

“Cruel Summer” may not be apart of Midnights, but the album may not have been able to run if the Lover fan favorite hadn’t walked first. Therefore, it deserves an epic performance to close out the first segment of the show, leading into a surprising transition.

5. “Snow on the Beach”

Just picture it: Swift ends “Cruel Summer” against a tropical beach backdrop, where it begins to snow as the band begins to segue into “Snow on the Beach.” Plus, giving this song a slot ensures optimal chances for a Lana Del Rey guest appearance on the tour.

6. “Anti-Hero”

It’s time for Swift to get emotional, and what better way to kick-start the tears than for the audience to collectively scream, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

7. “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

It’s only natural for Swift to continue her deep dive into her insecurities with one of the most devastating and self-reflective Track 5’s in her catalog.

8. “Labyrinth”

The reflective segment should end on a transcendent high with “Labyrinth,” as Swift hypnotizes the audience with her simple declarations of love.

9. “Vigilante Shit” / “No Body, No Crime” / “Karma”

Look, “No Body, No Crime” obviously doesn’t gel sonically with these Midnights cuts. But lyrically, it perfectly bridges the two songs, creating a medley that tells a complete story of deceit, vengeance, and karmic retribution, so Swift just needs to find a way to make it work.

10. “Mastermind”

There’s no better song to close out the Midnights act than the album’s finale, a burst of melodrama and slight fear with a twist energy that will send the audience into Act 2 on a theatrical note.

Act 2: The Folklore-ian Woods

11. “Gold Rush”

The cinematic notes of “Mastermind” would make a good prelude to the twinkling intro of “Gold Rush,” kicking off the folklore and evermore act in a grandiose way before stripping it back down.

12. “Mirrorball”

Ideally, Swift would sing this dreamy folklore gem atop an actual mirrorball as she soars across the stadium to a smaller B-stage, a la “Delicate” on the Reputation Stadium Tour, where a smaller band is waiting to jam out in the woods.

13. “Cardigan” / “August” / “Betty”

In a just world, this folklore trilogy would get their own outings. But given how these songs tell three sides of the same love triangle, and have all received their own award show performances already, it makes sense to combine them into one story and let other tracks get their due.

14. “From the Vault” Song

Usually on tour, Swift takes a moment for just her, the crowd, and her guitar, and rotates between songs from her repertoire that aren’t a part of the usual setlist, making every show unique. Since this tour will cover all of her albums, it’d be fun to devote this acoustic slot to the “Vault” tracks on her “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings, also creating chances for her collaborators to appear onstage.

15. “Seven”

If I can only ask Swift for one selfish demand on tour, it would be to perform “Seven.” There are very few songs, even in Swift’s enormous catalog, that can make me cry tears, and this broke that barrier on the first listen. I will not rest until I’ve heard it live.

16. “Champagne Problems”

At this point, Swift should put down her guitar and head to the piano for what’s sure to be the most cathartic sing-along of the night — well, until the encore.

17. “Peace”

If Swift decides to pull the hat trick of asking fans to put away their phones and just be one with each other, it should be for this hidden folklore gem. Swift belting out this minimal yet devastating track in complete silence wouldn’t leave a dry eye in the stadium.

18. “Ivy”

This fan-favorite evermore cut would be a very efficient way of picking up the pace and making the crowd twirl in their seats.

19. “Willow”

It’s easy to picture the seamless transition from “Ivy” to evermore’s lead single. Mixing in a little bit of “Invisible String” wouldn’t be a bad move as well.

20. “The Last Great American Dynasty”

Swift should end the folklore-inspired act by telling the album’s most epic story of all — and singing “I had a marvelous time ruining everything” while flying back to the main stage.

Act 3: Taylor’s Version

21. “Blank Space”

After a video that looks back on her legacy and shows how she’s reclaiming her music, Swift should lead the “Taylor’s Version” act with the first song that brilliantly dismantled her public image, sending a necessary reminder to her naysayers.

22. “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

This smash hit from Red was oddly passed over on the Reputation Stadium Tour setlist despite fitting its sonic world perfectly, meaning it’s time for a resurrection.

23. “The Man”

A segment focused on betrayal and revenge should conclude with Swift’s ode to gendered double standards in the music industry, which is prime for an elaborate statement performance.

24. “Enchanted”

Swift hinted at performing this Speak Now fan-favorite in her tour announcement, and it deserves this resurgence. Just imagine her going back to her fairytale days, belting out the six-minute epic against a castle backdrop that would leave Cinderella quaking.

25. “Love Story” / “Sparks Fly” / “Mine”

There’s no better song to keep the fairytale going than “Love Story,” but it shouldn’t end there. The climax of Swift’s 2009 hit should lead into the epic “drop everything now” moment in “Sparks Fly” before going into “Mine,” which is basically about the star-crossed “Love Story” lovers as a married couple, making for a full-circle moment.

26. “You Belong With Me”

Swift hasn’t given a full-blown, non-acoustic performance of “You Belong With Me” since the Red Tour, which was nearly a decade ago. It’s time. Ideally, she embraces the marching band theme of the music video, leading directly into the lead single of 1989.

27. “Shake It Off”

It wouldn’t be the worst thing ever if “Shake It Off” was left off the setlist considering how many performances it’s received. But there’s a better chance of Swift forgiving Scooter Braun than skipping this guaranteed dance party.

28. “Tim McGraw”

It’s scientifically impossible for Swift to create a tour representing all of her eras and not perform the song that started it all in 2006. It’s just science.

29. “Delicate” / “Cornelia Street” / “Lover”

Switching from the acoustic guitar to the piano, Swift could aptly tell her own love story with this medley. From the dive bar in “Delicate” and her former “Cornelia Street” home to walking down the aisle in “Lover,” these songs are guaranteed to soundtrack some proposals in the audience.

30. “Long Live”

Regardless of how Swift structures the Eras Tour, there’s no better penultimate song for the setlist than “Long Live,” her ode to fighting dragons and breaking barriers with the fans by her side. None of her eras would have been possible without them.

Encore

31. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Is there any other song that she could possibly end with?