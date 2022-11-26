Lizzo gave fans something to feast their eyes on this Thanksgiving: her new HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo. The inspirational story revisits the Grammy winner’s humble beginnings, tracking her meteoric rise to international stardom, by giving an intimate look into the experiences that shaped her hard-earned success. Love, Lizzo has more than its fair share of vulnerable moments, and given the misogyny, racism, fatphobia, and trolling she’s dealt with in her career, she initially had doubts about revealing so much of herself.

“There’s a lot of polarizing views about me,” she acknowledged to Variety in a recent interview, referencing everything from her twerking to difficult experiences as a Black artist. “When people have any kind of like hard stance on something, they’re opening themselves up to criticism and backlash because everybody’s middle of the road. ... But I can’t care anymore, you know? It’s just who I am, and I’m not gonna argue down with somebody about who I am.”

That tactic seems to have paid off, too, at least based on Twitter reactions to Love, Lizzo. On the whole, the doc spoke to viewers for various reasons, but there was one part in particular involving Harry Styles that seemed to really strike a chord with them. In the “huge emotional moment,” Lizzo is brought to tears while playing his song “Falling” with her makeup artist. “Just showing how much music is transformative and how the fans may feel about my music is how I felt about that Harry Styles song,” she explained to Entertainment Weekly. “I feel it too. I go there too.”

That’s certainly something fans on Twitter related to. “I felt every second of that moment,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I knew she was for real one of us.”

That was one of only several other specific scenes and quotes that resonated with fans. Others mentioned in various tweets ranged from inspirational quotes about identity and self-love to the adoption of her use of “a bee’s dick” as a size descriptor.

The list of reasons Love, Lizzo made people feel so seen only grew from there, encompassing everything from her body positivity to making it cool to be a “band geek.”

As you might expect, the doc was an emotional roller coaster, making families gathered for the Thanksgiving holiday laugh, cry, and experience every other emotion in between. And sometimes, there’s no better way to truly express the breadth of those emotions than by using a perfectly chosen GIF or meme.

All in all, Love, Lizzo earned raves across Twitter, with users praising her positive, honest message, as well as her brave vulnerability, and, of course, her “zero f*cks” attitude.

Yes, Lizzo truly is 100% that b*tch — and it’s about damn time she gets her flowers.