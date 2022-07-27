Harry Styles Sent Lizzo Flowers For A *Special* Reason

If you’re a Lizzo stan, you might have been feeling like it was “About Damn Time” for the musician to dethrone Harry Styles’ No. 1 track, “As It Was,” on the Billboard Hot 100 — and on July 25, that’s exactly what happened. The lead single from Lizzo’s latest album, Special, just took over the top spot from Styles’ song, but he’s not too mad about it.

On July 26 — just one day after reaching the coveted milestone — Styles sent Lizzo an enormous bouquet of vibrant flowers, and the “Grrrls” singer celebrated the gesture on social media. “Thanks for the flowers, Harry,” Lizzo says in her latest TikTok video, before taking a moment to inhale the fresh, floral scent. “Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” she wrote in the caption, revealing the reason for the sweet surprise.

For those who have been following Lizzo and Style’s friendship over the last few years, you’re probably not too surprised at the meaningful gift. Just a few months ago, the pair performed together at Coachella — singing “I Will Survive” and “What Makes You Beautiful” in matching pink-feathered ensembles. Two years earlier, Styles joined Lizzo at her Miami concert to perform “Juice” together — and an original duet might be in the pair’s future. Lizzo addressed the possibility in a recent interview with Variety. “He’s so good at what he does, and he’s just the kindest person,” Lizzo said. “Anything’s possible. If I fit into his plan, honey, I’m there.”

Until then, Styles’ support comes after a string of critical acclaim for Special — which, after its July 15 release, became the year’s highest-charting album from a female artist so far, Billboard points out. Rolling Stone called Special “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyoncé’s Lemonade,” a comparison that Lizzo said she was “absolutely sobbing” over on Instagram.

In an interview with Elle UK, Lizzo opened up about why making Special was so, well, special. “It was hard for me to find meaning, being an entertainer, while people were dying at a high rate [during the lockdown],” she said. “I had to remember, when we come out of lockdown, people are going to be coming out of a depression. And the end of lockdown does not signify the end of their mental health struggles. So I wanted to make music that people can use as a soundtrack to survive. That was the driver for this album.”