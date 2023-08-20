Twitter Dubbed Scheana Shay’s New Song “Apples” A Catchy Scandoval “Diss Track”

It’s all happening! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay released a new song, “Apples,” on Aug. 18, seeming to confirm the track is about Scandoval. “So, I have something new that I was gonna release in a couple weeks, but tomorrow’s kinda feeling like a better time,” the “Good as Gold” singer teased in her Instagram stories just one day before the second part of Rachel Leviss’ (formerly known as Raquel) interview on the ReWives with Bethenny Frankel podcast dropped. Premiering the song, which features Los Angeles-based duo The 27s, with Rolling Stone, Shay explained, “I haven’t used music as an outlet to express my feelings in a really long time, so getting back into the studio and making this song with The 27s has been freeing and cathartic.”

In addition to the hook providing “a great way to teach your toddler how to spell APPLES,” as she joked to the outlet, the “Apples” lyrics seem to not-so-subtly shade Tom Sandoval’s affair with Leviss. “I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face?” Shay sings. “Narcissistic psycho / Cut you out like lipo / See right through you with my eyes closed.”

Collaborators Kevin Franklin and Landis Daniels of The 27s explaining the track came together in July and took only a few hours to make. “This song is meaningful because we wanted to help Scheana get her thoughts and feelings out, and it turned out super cool,” the Los Angeles-based duo added to Rolling Stone. As fans will recall, in a March restraining order filing, Leviss accused Shay of physically assaulting her in New York City when she learned of the affair. The since-dropped case caused the former friends to film their portions of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion separately.

Fans on social media were quick to make the connection between “Apples” and Scandoval. One Twitter user, for example, blatantly referred to the song as a “dis track about Raquel,” while another questioned if the first verse is about Leviss and the second is about Sandoval, or if it’s all about Leviss. A third fan added, “Emmy nominated Scheana Shay releasing a pop punk anthem called Apples about Rachel...oh she’s coming for the EGOT.” Shay, for her part, hammered the point home by reposting an Entertainment Weekly tweet that referred to “Apples” as a “diss track that sure sounds like it’s about Rachel Leviss.”)

Regardless of the subject matter, Twitter seemed to be here for Shay’s new song, with words and phrases such as “catchy,” “bop,” “banger,” and even “song of the summer” appearing in multiple social media reviews.

Naturally, there were some critics, too, with one detractor writing, “I didn’t think this scandal can get more tacky.” Another commenter accused Shay of bullying Leviss. “You all bullied this poor girl all season and even worse on the reunion and now this?” the person tweeted, adding, “You were my favorite but i don’t support bullying. you are to old to be acting like this. you are toxic and so very immature.” When another user recently called Shay out for her own past infidelity (“You were Rachel once!! Remember that!!!), though, she responded on Aug. 20, writing, “Remind me when I slept w my best friends bF for 7 months … I’m drawing a blank.”

Of, course the “best friend” she was referring to is Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix, who’s already given her review of “Apples.” In the comments section of Shay’s Aug. 18 Instagram post, Ariana wrote that she’s “obsessed” with the song, adding no less than four exclamation points and five red heart emojis.