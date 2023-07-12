It’s About Time Vanderpump Rules Got An Emmy Nomination & Twitter Agrees

As the Vanderpump Rules theme song goes, “These are the best days of our lives,” and that couldn’t be truer for the show’s cast and crew. After ten seasons of restaurant drama, cheating scandals, and slaps heard around the world, Vanderpump Rules received its first-ever Emmy nominations on July 12. The show reached record-breaking ratings in Season 10 after #Scandoval, which unfolded after star Ariana Madix discovered that her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval was having an affair with their castmate Raquel Leviss, but Twitter agrees that their Emmys recognition is actually long overdue.

The Bravo series was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, facing off against Selling Sunset, Indian Matchmaking, Welcome to Wrexham, and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked. It also received a nod in Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program for the Season 10 episode “Lady and the Glamp,” in which editors start connecting the dots about Tom and Raquel’s yet-to-be-uncovered affair.

The show’s matriarch Lisa Vanderpump, who pitched the show to Bravo over a decade ago as a star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, took to Instagram to share her gratitude. “Congratulations to everyone who has poured their heart and soul into this show for the past decade!” she wrote. If Pump Rules wins for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd would likely take home Emmys as executive producers, though the exact recipients of the nomination have yet to be confirmed.

The cast was also quick to react to the Emmy nominations on Instagram, with Madix sharing her excitement in a video posted to her Story. “We’ve been through so much,” she said. “Obviously last season, you saw some really raw things we were going through, and to have that be recognized is such a thrill and such an honor.” Katie Maloney said that sharing her life for the past decade was “worth it,” adding, “I’m so proud of this show and everyone who is a part of it,” while Scheana Shay gave a shoutout to the editors. “Well I’ve been saying it for years, our editors deserve an Emmy,” she said. “And you know what? So do we.”

Twitter was similarly ecstatic to see Pump Rules get Emmys recognition after nearly a decade of watching — but all agreed that nominations were deserved in the early seasons as well.

Fans will find out if Pump Rules will take home its first Emmy during the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 18.