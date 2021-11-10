Twitter Is Fuming After Michelle's Men Ignored Her On A Bachelorette Group Date

For a brief moment on the Nov. 9 episode of The Bachelorette, all of the guys forgot they were in a competition. In keeping with the pandemic-era Bachelorette standards, production created yet another in-house date, setting up a massive slumber party for Michelle and her guests. Unfortunately, her cast of grown men reverted to middle school versions of themselves when confronted with cotton candy, teddy bears, and pajamas, completely ignoring Michelle for nearly the entire date.

To her credit, Michelle didn’t sit and sulk throughout the date, she certainly tried to enjoy herself, despite being the only person in the room who remembered they were on a date. Several times, Michelle mentioned her issues and anxieties about not being seen, which were definitely exasperated by an entire room of men ignoring her — especially when all those men are specifically there to spend time with her. By the time the evening portion of the group date rolled around, Michelle broke everything down for her men. She recalled a poem she read during a group date from Episode 3, which aired Nov. 2, in which she detailed her history of being overlooked and ignored across several situations throughout her life and childhood, which finally seemed to get through to the men.

On paper, the date seemed like a fun time. Who doesn’t love a supersized slumber party?

At first it just felt as though the men were being too polite to bother competing for Michelle’s attention.

However, it became abundantly clear that the men were simply more interested in hanging out with one another than sharing a moment with Michelle.

Both Michelle and audiences were noticeably displeased by the ignorance of her men.

In the end, both Michelle and her men managed to come to a mutual understanding, resulting in one of the more sweet and soft cocktail parties of the season. The guy’s certainly know how to take direction when Michelle gives it, I just hope, for her sakes, that a couple of them take a little more initiative.