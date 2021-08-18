Chadwick Boseman's What If...? Episode Sent Twitter On An Emotional Roller Coaster

Spoilers ahead for What If...? Episode 2. Chadwick Boseman’s What If...? episode was highly anticipated from the start, and now that the emotional entry has premiered, viewers can’t get enough of the late Black Panther star’s final outing as T’Challa. The episode, which explored what might have happened had Yondu picked up the young Wakandan prince instead of Peter Quill, blended hilarious moments (like a reformed, team-player Thanos) with a heartfelt display of T’Challa — and, in turn, Boseman — as a major force for good in the galaxy. Seriously, this What If...? timeline has to be one of the best, most harmonious in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Adding to the emotion of the episode? How thrilled Boseman was to be a part of it. As series director Bryan Andrews told Screen Rant, Boseman “was one of the first actors that actually responded and was like, ‘Yeah, yeah! I'm gonna do this with you guys. This is great.’”

Naturally, Twitter had lots to say about the episode’s most memorable moments. As you prepare to rewatch (because, of course, you will), here are some of the best memes and tweets about Boseman’s What If...? episode.

Many of the reactions, naturally, revolved around the emotions of hearing Boseman voice T’Challa again.

Viewers had fun observing all the differences in T’Challa Star-Lord’s universe, from good-guy Thanos to Nebula’s new look.

Could it really have been so simple to quell the Mad Titan’s dream of wiping out half the universe? For T’Challa, clearly — many users had fun comparing his approach to the rest of the Avengers’ messy fight.