DaBaby’s Grammys Performance Is Possibly The Most Confusing Moment Of The Night

With four nominations and a lavish floral Dolce & Gabbana red carpet look, DaBaby didn’t come to play at the 2021 Grammys. For his performance, he delivered a high-drama version of his #1 hit “Rockstar” alongside Roddy Rich, Anthony Hamilton, a violinist, and even a choreographed gospel choir. Below, fans react to the rapper’s elaborate take on his viral smash hit on social media.

More to come...