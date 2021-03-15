From the Golden Globes to the Grammys, it wouldn’t be awards season without plenty of memes along the way. The 2021 Grammys were already set up for serious potential, what with endlessly quotable host Trevor Noah, nominees like Lady Gaga with a flair for the dramatic, and, of course, the inevitable perils of virtual awards. Even before the show, the Grammys were in the spotlight for a handful of historic 2021 nominees — from Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman nominated for a solo performance in a country category (on the red carpet, she wondered aloud why country radio wasn’t playing her music), to that all-female lineup of artists in the Best Rock Performance category.

In addition to those groundbreaking honors, the night was, unsurprisingly, memorable for its hilarious moments in music and fashion. Here are some of the best memes and tweets from the 2021 Grammys.

Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me Win

After winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Rain on Me during the pre-show awards, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to celebrate with her collaborator, Lady Gaga. But because Gaga was tuning in from Italy, there was some concern that she might be snoozing during the ceremony. After tweeting at Gaga, “MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP,” Grande shared a throwback snap of Gaga meditating on Instagram Live.

Noah Cyrus’ Comfy Red Carpet Look

Nominated for Best New Artist, Noah Cyrus showed up on the red carpet in a unique look and reminded some fans of everything from cotton balls, to linens, to Taylor Swift lyrics.

Fans Were Hyped For Harry Styles

With multiple nominations and a performance slated for the 2021 Grammys, Harry Styles’ fans could not wait to see the “Watermelon Sugar” singer live.

One user used an emoji summoning circle with a simple request: “Harry Styles wins the Grammys.”

When Styles did finally show up to kick off the show, his ensemble (a leather jacket and a feather boa) caught everyone’s attention in the best way.

The Performance Setup

To achieve a COVID-friendly ceremony, live performances took place in a large, empty space with sub-stage areas for each act, starting with Styles. However, the novel setup, which resulted in all of the musicians watching each other from around the room, perplexed some viewers.

Taylor Swift’s Medley Performance

On a woodsy set true to Folklore and Evermore, Swift (accompanied by Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff) performed hits from her two latest albums.

More to come...