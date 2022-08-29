Twitter Is Baffled By Eminem & Snoop Dogg’s Metaverse Performance At The VMAs

Snoop Dogg and Eminem’s performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards had viewers scratching their heads with their “first of its kind” performance of “From the D 2 The LBC.” Variety reports that their appearance is inspired by “the world of the Otherside metaverse.” The rappers performed as metaverse avatars and Bored Ape NFTs.

Twitter had some thoughts. “eminem and snoop dogg ‘performing’ as bored apes in the metaverse at the VMAs is the most dystopian sh*t i can think of smh” user Eric Skelton noted. Meanwhile, @hvymachinery shared a relatable image of someone screaming.

It’s been more than 10 years since either of them graced the VMAs stage — with Snoop making headlines for his 2005 tribute for Notorious B.I.G., and Eminem memorably opening the 2010 VMAs with “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie” with Rihanna. Most recently, the rappers performed together at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre.

Their 2022 showing at the VMAs, however, confused many viewers.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the metaverse performance, which featured a giant blunt and Bored Apes.

@montain_duwe asked: “Are…Eminem and Snoop Dogg performing at the #VMAs as NFTs? I’m too old for this sh*t.” We feel that.

Twitter user @c23chvse appeared underwhelmed by the virtual performance. “me watching Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform as NFT monkeys and not on an actual stage,” they wrote.

User @carsonturner asked followers if anyone had “@Eminem and @SnoopDogg rapping in the metaverse from the #BAYC clubhouse with Kodas during @MTV VMA’s in their #NFT bingo??” Not us!

@BL_BP14 poked fun at BLACKPINK’s performance and the giant joint Snoop Dogg had: “When BLACKPINK said, ‘Come and give all the smoke,’ it was a joke but snoop dogg and eminem took it seriously.”

@HunterWalker joked that the crypto market could be in danger. “50 year old rappers and MTV are marketing NFTs. Crypto has officially crashed.”

Otherside’s website notes that its metaverse “blends mechanics from massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) and web3-enabled virtual worlds. Think of it as a metaRPG where the players own the world, your NFTs can become playable characters, and thousands can play together in real time.”