If it’s not music’s biggest night, it’s definitely its most memorable. You can usually count on the MTV VMAs to produce some of the most cringe-worthy, awe-inspiring, and unforgettable moments of the year. Though much has changed since the show’s inception, it’s always been a history-making event; with heaps of celebrities all packed into one auditorium, it’s a wonder there aren’t even more hijinks and scandals in the awards show’s history. Who could forget when Lady Gaga debuted her meat dress in 2010... which also happened to be the night when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s Best Female Video acceptance speech. Not to mention the then-controversial kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears in 2003, or Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke’s headline-making 2013 performance.

To no one’s surprise, the 2022 VMAs are proving to be as wild as ever. With three hosts — LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow — emceeing a series of stunning performances, the show delivered plenty of material to tweet about. Below, check out some of the night’s best memes and tweets.

Pre-Show Surprises

The first big shock of the evening came when Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance. The multi-time VMAs winner is nominated for her short film for “All To Well” — but fans were more curious about how she got to the show.

Some users found Jack Harlow’s outfit to be underwhelming.

And speaking of white rappers, a couple of viewers were slightly flabbergasted by Yung Gravy’s pre-show performance.

Others were more interested in imagining how celebrities might’ve dressed, had they attended the show (as in the below photoshopped image).