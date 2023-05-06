Twitter Is Confused By Kate Middleton’s Tiara-Like Headpiece At The Coronation

King Charles III’s big day finally came on May 6, yet the coronation conversation wasn’t all about the newly crowned sovereign. Naturally, other members of the British royal family joined the monarch in the spotlight during the historic ceremony and sparked buzz themselves. As royal watchers turned to Twitter to discuss the events of the day, one topic seemed to confuse them: Kate Middleton’s headpiece. Though officially not a tiara, it looked a lot like... a tiara.

Ahead of the coronation, The Times reported that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and other women in the royal family could opt not to wear tiaras during the coronation. That proved accurate when Kate arrived wearing a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen floral headpiece made of silver bullion, crystal, and silver thread leaf embroidery, per Harper’s Bazaar. Nonetheless, the distinction between her headpiece and a tiara remained unclear to many people who watched the coronation.

Many viewers questioned reports that labeled it a non-tiara headpiece. “Corporate needs you to find the difference between a tiara and a bejewelled floral headpiece,” one person tweeted, using a common Office meme. Another royal watcher asked, “Call me crazy but if you’re going to wear a headpiece that looks like a tiara, might as well just wear…a tiara?”

The headpiece was so tiara-like that some people felt like Catherine essentially skirted the rules. “I find it deeply hilarious that Kate’s floral headpiece is more grand than any tiara she could have worn,” one viewer tweeted. Others described it as looking “exactly like a tiara” and joked about how she “pulled thru for the people who wanted the tiara.”

Numerous people genuinely thought Kate was wearing a tiara rather than a so-called “floral headpiece.” They were understandably confused in the wake of the reports that she wouldn’t wear one. Still, the princess was praised for having “knocked it out of the park” with her choice.

Confusion aside, many people who recognized the headpiece as the not-tiara that it was gave it rave reviews on Twitter. “Who needs a tiara with Princess Kate’s headpiece?” a fan asked. “It was gorgeous!”

Tiara or not, the glitzy headpiece gave Twitter a lot to talk about.