Katy Perry Channels Princess Diana At King Charles’ Coronation

The morning of May 6, 2023, was a significant moment in the history of the British monarchy, as King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla during his much-anticipated coronation ceremony. Along with other senior members of the royal family, 2,000 esteemed guests attended the landmark event inside Westminster Abbey, including the likes of Lionel Richie, First Lady Jill Biden, and actor Emma Thompson. Another notable coronation guest was pop sensation Katy Perry, who appeared to channel the late Princess Diana at the historic royal ceremony.

As Vogue notes, the “Dark Horse” hitmaker arrived at Charles’ coronation wearing a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble, consisting of a short-sleeved jacket, matching skirt, and a show-stopping headpiece to boot. Perry completed the look with Vivienne Westwood’s Three Row Pearl Bas Relief Choker and a Granny Frame Pearl Handbag.

Following her arrival, royal spectators were quick to compare the singer’s outfit to one that the late Princess Diana wore during a trip to the United States back in 1997, which also consisted of a matching lilac jacket and skirt, complete with a pearl necklace. Many on social media also shared their thoughts on what appeared to be a subtle fashion tribute to the late princess, with one fan writing: “Katy Perry is pulling a Princess Diana. She understood the assignment.”

In addition to attending the all-important coronation ceremony, Perry is also set to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert at Windsor Castle alongside the likes of Lionel Richie, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, and many more.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Mark Cuthbert/UK Press 1 / 2

Meanwhile, Perry became the unexpected viral star of King Charles’ coronation on May 6, when she was spotted struggling to find her assigned seat inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the ceremony. Thankfully, the singer did eventually find her spot, and later tweeted: “Don’t worry guys I found my seat.”