Hear ye! Hear ye! The king is no more! Episode 7, which aired August 22, served as the rockbottom landing for Tino Franco’s surprisingly quick descent on this season’s Bachelorette. For all intents and purposes, Tino was one of the front runners, and had been all season, potentially reaching his apex in August 15’s Episode 6, wherein he was named the Cheese King, at a dairy themed date in Amsterdam. However, his reign ended in record time, once his majesty was met with the difficulties of hometown week.

The cracks in he and Rachel’s relationship started to deepen last week, especially after Tino had a slight tantrum after not being awarded the group date rose. The meltdown came in response to Rachel awarding the rose to Tino’s fellow contestant, Tyler, despite the fact that Tino believed he’d “totally hit it out of the park” during their alone time. Expectations got the better of the Californian, resulting in more pouting, after he explained that he was “at a loss” for words, and that he was beginning to “second guess everything.”

Those second guesses, however, came courtesy of Tino’s parents who, upon meeting Rachel, wasted little time calling their entire relationship in question, and tearing at the seems of an already fraying relationship.

more to come...