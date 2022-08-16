With hometowns right around the corner on The Bachelorette, co-lead Rachel Recchia had some tough decisions to make in the Aug. 15 episode. Though contestant Tino Franco had already cemented his place as one of Rachel’s frontrunners by sealing their first one-on-one date in Paris with a kiss — in front of the glimmering Eiffel Tower, no less — he hit a bit of a backslide when the group traveled to Amsterdam.

After Zach Shallcross scored his second one-on-one date with Rachel, Tino had his first “cry baby” moment of the episode, as one viewer called it on Twitter. Upset that the “stupid [date] card” wasn’t addressed to him, Tino announced that he was headed to the gym because he “had some pouting to do.” While one user tweeted that he was giving “Yosef vibes,” referencing the villain of Clare Crawley’s season, a Tino supporter noted that he “JUST got a one-on-one” and had nothing to worry about.

Later, Rachel tested the strength of her remaining contestants’ love with a cheesy weightlifting competition group date. While exploring Edam, aka the cheese capital of the world, he competed with Aven, Tyler, and Ethan, in a shirtless cheese-lifting contest, earning Tino the title of Cheese King, along with a congratulatory kiss from Rachel. Despite the win, some viewers were still getting ”bad vibes” from Tino.

More to come...