Spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. We’re in full swing of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, which means that both drama and romance are already starting to mount. Episode 3, which aired on July 25, proved to be the most pivotal juncture of the season so far. After Gabby endured more than her fair share of unsavory rejections, she and her co-lead, Rachel, opted to change the course of the season. Their plans manifested in an overhauled rose ceremony where the men would have to decided, once and for all, which woman they were committing to.

Obviously, this led to some men outright refusing a rose, but it also narrowed the dating pool for both women. With regards to Rachel, it definitely opened things up for Tino Franco.

Their 1-On-1 Date

Tino and Rachel shared their first solo date across the pond in Paris, France, really upping the romantic factor for their outing. Things started out fairly normal, they strolled around Paris, had red wine, and made crepes in a cute cafe. Rachel said it felt like a “fairy tale.” Tino was very chivalrous, allowing himself to get drenched in rain while Rachel was dry under the umbrella.

For most of the season, Rachel had been discussing her apprehensions about fully committing to the process, however, it appeared that walking through Paris with Tino was exactly what she needed. She truly got to voice those concerns at the duo’s dinner date. Rachel explained her insecurities regarding rejection, to which Tino was very supportive, doing all he could to reassure her that he was there to build something together.

Rachel went on to talk about her previous partner, with regards to her profession as a pilot, and how, in the past some of her exes hadn’t been overly receptive to her busy schedule. “Your passion for your career, it lights me up inside,” Tino said, extinguishing some of Rachel’s concerns.

And on the topic of family, Tino reaffirmed that a family is exactly what he wanted, much to the delight of Rachel. “I think I needed today, to get back on track and truly feel like this is working for me,” she said, before they both exchanged about how scared they were at how much they liked one another. “I wouldn’t keep accepting roses from you if I weren’t willing to go to war for it, or if I didn’t see that potential,” he said. “I do think I was meant to find this girl, and make her happy forever.”

Their date closed with the duo smooching while the Eiffel Tower glimmered in the background. Before the sequence ended, Rachel told cameras, “I think I’m definitely going to fall in love with Tino.”

Rumors That Tino Is In Rachel’s Final Four

Just like any other season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, our current season is rife with spoilers. In fact, for over a month now, we’ve had some idea of who is going to be in Rachel’s final selection of men. Thanks in large part to reality television blogger, Reality Steve, we can pretty safely speculate that Tino is bound for Rachel’s final four. Obviously that doesn’t mean that Tino is going to be the one proposing to Rachel before the season’s final credits, but it does mean that we can bank on Rachel making her way to meet Tino’s family in Los Angeles, California. We also know that things must go pretty well in LA, considering the rumors — also from Reality Steve — that dictate that Tino is in Rachel’s final two! It’s unclear if he’ll be her ultimate choice, but that stats bode well for him. Tino won Rachel’s first impression rose, and working in his favor is the fact that six of the last nine first impression rose winners went on to propose.

Reddit Theory About The Safe House

There’s another fairly pervasive Reddit theory, courtesy of Reddit user workingbach13, that could either debunk of confirm the Tino speculation. It has to do with a June 9 story post from Rachel that some fans believed to depict the bachelorette in one of the show’s safe houses. The same safe house that Clayton Echard and Susie Evans occupied after they got engaged. The safe house is, of course, the residence the show keeps for its winners in order for them to meet covertly once filming has ended.

One June 11, Gabby and Rachel were at a press event in Nashville, which means they would’ve likely flown there on June 10. During the span between June 5 and June 9, the reddit user was unable to account for the whereabouts of Zach Shallcross, the other member of Rachel’s potential final two, despite rumours that he may have been in Texas. Elsewhere, they user was able to deduce that Tino was at a bachelor party between June 3 and June 6, potentially June 7. Realistically, Tino could have been at the safe house with Rachel, having a secret visit, it just would’ve been for a very brief period. The theory also seems to state that it makes more sense for Zach to have been at the safe house, because his whereabouts remain a mystery, but it’s still plausible that Tino made the quick trip.