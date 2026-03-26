Anne Hathaway Asked For No "Skeletal" Models In The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway refuses to tolerate unhealthy beauty standards. In her new Harper’s Bazaar cover story, published on March 25, the actor’s Devil Wears Prada co-star Meryl Streep told a story from the set of their film’s upcoming sequel, recalling that Hathaway asked producers not to use “skeletal” models in the movie’s staged fashion show after watching them walk the runway.

Speaking about filming the original movie, Streep recalled that fashion brands were hesitant to work with them and lend clothes. This time around, luxury houses fawned for the opportunity to be worn in the sequel, which meant the cast got to attend runway shows when production landed in Milan during Fashion Week in October.

However, while sitting in the front row, Streep was “struck by how not only beautiful and young—everyone seems young to me—but alarmingly thin the models were.” But she was impressed by how Hathaway, whom she sweetly calls “Annie,” addressed the situation.

“I thought that all had been addressed years ago,” she explained. “Annie clocked it too, and she made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal! She’s a stand-up girl.”

The Chaos Of Devil Wears Prada 2

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This wasn’t the only tale that Streep told from production. The legendary actor also recalled the drastic differences between filming The Devil Wears Prada over 20 years ago and the sequel, which premieres in theaters on May 1. Although she was “aware of the impact of the first film,” she didn’t think filming would turn into a spectacle, with swarms of people hoping to get a glimpse.

“I think none of us were prepared for the ambush of both goodwill and avid attention that engulfed us,” she said. “We needed police barriers and crowd control. Buses of fans turned up, and paparazzi swarmed and in one case kept jumping in front of the camera and the shot and got in a kerfuffle with crew! Annie kept her cool, but I was unnerved.”

Hathaway, meanwhile, recalled a moment when she fell down some stairs, which would usually be a behind-the-scenes anecdote on set, but turned into headlines thanks to the mayhem.

“I was aware that I was falling, I was aware that I was being photographed, and I was also aware that so many people on the crew, their hearts had just jumped up into their throat, so I needed to get up quickly to make sure they knew I was OK,” she recalled, adding that she privately told director David Frankel, “Oh no. I’m news.”