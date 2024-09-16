Meryl Streep & Martin Short Fuel Dating Rumors At The Emmys

Meryl Streep and Martin Short were seen getting cozy at the 2024 Emmy Awards. The actors attended the annual ceremony on Sept. 16 in support of their show Only Murders in the Building, which received eight nominations. Short and Streep opted to sit together inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, fuelling rumors of a romance between the pair.

“Wait, is this Martin Short and Meryl Streep thing for real?” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter, referring to speculation about their potential romance, which began circulating online in January.

“Congratulations to Martin Short and Meryl Streep for winning my heart yet again,” another fan commented under a photo of the pair at the star-studded ceremony, while another user joked, “I’ve had to explain to my mom why it’s so important that Meryl Streep and Martin Short are sitting next to each other at the Emmys.”

Short And Streep’s Dating Rumors

The dating rumors began swirling after their appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes in January, where fans thought they were getting especially close. Their Only Murders characters, Oliver Putnam (Short) and Loretta Durkin (Streep), also fall in love onscreen, which only fuelled the rumors.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short sitting together at the Emmys. ABC / The Emmys

Short’s rep quickly dismissed the rumors, telling People that they “are just very good friends, nothing more.” Later that month, Short addressed the dating speculation surrounding himself and Streep on Bill Maher’s podcast Club Random. “We’re not a couple,” he said. “We are just very close friends.”

The co-stars got fans talking again after their appearance at the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere on Aug. 22, where they were photographed holding hands on the red carpet. While Streep and Short also accompanied co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez for photos, they also notably took several on their own.