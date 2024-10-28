Meryl Streep is grateful for the onscreen romance with her Only Murders in the Building co-star (and rumored real-life boyfriend) Martin Short. Speaking recently with Decider, the show’s co-creator, John Hoffman, recalled filming the Season 3 episode “Ah, Love!,” and revealed the actor was overcome with emotion on set.

“We shot until about two in the morning on the most gorgeous night in Manhattan,” Hoffman said, adding that after filming had wrapped, he noticed Streep had stayed behind to speak with him.

“Meryl was waiting and she had tears in her eyes and she said, ‘I just had to wait here for you to get off the boat to say thank you.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ and she said, ‘I just got to play a scene I really thought that the likes of which I wouldn’t have a chance to do. To play romantic scenes at this age with this band in this way, it’s just the greatest thing ever.’”

Hoffman said the on-set exchange was “one of the most gratifying things,” adding, “I kept on thinking like, ‘I hope the world falls in love with this couple the way we all are.’ And that is so due to the magic that they create together.”

Streep joined Only Murders in The Building in Season 3 as Loretta Durki, the love interest to Short’s Oliver Putnam. Now in its fourth season, the Emmy winning comedy-drama also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, and follows three true crime obsessed neighbors who become embroiled in a murder case.

Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez and Martin Short. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Short & Streep’s Rumored Romance

Rumors that the Only Murders co-stars are an item in real life began swirling at the 2024 Golden Globes in January, where fans noticed Short and Streep being parotcualrly affectionate with one another.

Short’s rep shut down the rumors after the awards ceremony, telling People that they “are just very good friends, nothing more.” Later in January, Short also addressed the speculation on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. “We’re not a couple,” he insisted. “We are just very close friends.”

Despite his repeated denials, rumors intensified in August after the Only Murders Season 4 premiere, where they were photographed holding hands on the red carpet. Streep and Short were joined by co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez for photos, but chose to take several snaps alone.

More recently, Short and Streep were spotted going out to dinner on Oct. 16 at the Santa Monica eatary Giorgio Baldi, with Streep in the drivers’ seat of the car.