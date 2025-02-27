The world is mourning the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg. The actor, known for her roles in beloved shows like Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died on Feb. 26 at 39 years old. She was found in her New York apartment and is speculated to have died of natural causes, with no foul play suspected. However, her cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

After the news broke, Trachtenberg’s former co-stars and celebrity friends took to social media to pay their respects and share sentimental messages. From her Buffy and Gossip Girl co-stars to celeb mentors like Kim Cattrall and Rosie O’Donnell, many stars gave tributes. Read their reactions below.

Kenan Thompson

Thompson mourned the loss of his fellow Nickelodeon OG on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of themselves as children, plus a clip of Trachtenberg co-hosting a slime-filled wrestling match. “Our first Nick movie star has departed us!!” he wrote. “She was my friend and now she rests!! Check on your people!!!”

Kim Cattrall

Cattrall, who played Trachtenberg’s ice skating coach in Ice Princess, shared a throwback photo from the film, showing the two hanging by the ice rink. “Rest in peace sweet Michelle,” she captioned the post with a heartbreak emoji.

Instagram / Kim Cattrall

Rosie O’Donnell

O’Donnell, who starred in Trachtenberg’s 1996 debut film Harriet the Spy, gave a simple statement to Just Jared, calling her death “heartbreaking” through a representative. “I loved her very much,” she said. “She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”

Ed Westwick

Trachtenberg’s Gossip Girl co-star Westwick reacted to her death in a statement to People. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Michelle but I remember a talented, sharp, funny and warm soul,” he said. “Thinking of her and the family. So sad.’”

He also paid tribute on his Instagram Stories, sharing a throwback photo of her in character as Georgina Sparks. “So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg sending prayers,” he wrote, along with a white heart emoji.

Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage

Gossip Girl creators Schwartz and Savage released a statement to Today, saying they were “deeply saddened” and paying tribute to Trachtenberg’s Gossip Girl legacy.

“Michelle was so funny, kind, and talented,” they wrote. “Her portrayal of Georgina Sparks was an iconic fan favorite, and grew from a one season villain to a beloved character who returned over the course of six seasons. She was a delight to have on set and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family.”

Chris Colfer

Glee star Colfer reflected on his friendship with Trachtenberg in an Instagram tribute. “Michelle was the absolute sweetest and one of the most supportive people I knew,” he wrote. “I’m so lucky I got to be her friend.”

David Boreanaz

Trachtenberg’s Buffy co-star Boreanaz shared Deadline’s article about her death on his Instagram Story, adding his tribute to the post. “So very sad... horrible news,” he wrote. “RIP and prayers to her and her family.”

James Marsters

Marsters, who played Spike on Buffy, shared a statement with People saying his “heart is heavy” after Trachtenberg’s death. “We have lost a beautiful soul,” he wrote. “Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her."

Melissa Joan Hart

Taking to Instagram, Hart shared a clip of Trachtenberg guest-starring on Clarissa Explains It All back when they were both ’90s child stars, saying she was “heartbroken” by her death.

“So young, so talented and so sweet!” she wrote. “The episode was an idea I had about babysitting [being] a total nightmare. But Michelle was nothing like her character and even this young, we got along wonderfully.”