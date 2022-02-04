Mike Posner's “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” Has A Dark Hidden Meaning

Grammy award winner Mike Posner made a scene in the music industry with his hit 2010 song “Cooler than Me.” Six years later, Posner struck gold again with his club anthem “I Took a Pill in Ibiza.” The song, originally an acoustic folk-inspired number, was given a new lease of life when it was remixed by Norwegian EDM group Seeb. When released, the new version reached number one on the music charts in the United Kingdom and across the world. The song’s infamous first line, “I took a pill in Ibiza, to show Avicii I was cool,” is hard to forget. But what exactly is the song about?

With an upbeat tempo and techno vibe, the song initially comes across as a feel good number. But the lyrics tell a tale of an artist dealing with a difficult time in his life. Talking on the Impaulsive podcast, Posner revealed there is a darkness within the song, prompted by an unsettling experience he had while watching his friend, the late DJ Avicii, perform in Ibiza. Standing in the crowd, Posner realised his own career had not turned out how he had hoped. He revealed: “I was in the crowd and this was when I still drank, I don’t drink anymore ... I’m looking at him on the stage and I was just thinking, ‘Man ... that used to be me, I wish it was still me and it’s not. Imagine the sadness in this moment.”

Discussing his insecurities, Posner admitted: “I was actually, like, hoping somebody... would recognise me, to validate me, to make me feel good, like I wasn’t a failure.” A group of guys did, in fact, recognise Posner, and offered him a pill. Despite not knowing what it was, Posner took it, and the concept of the song was born.

“That song is about that darkness, that low in my life,” he shared. Commenting on the dance-worthy remix, Posner quipped: “The infinite irony of it all is, these guys remixed this, like, heartbreaking song and made it into a club-banger... As artists we try and take our suffering, our pain, our negativity, and make something beautiful out of it.”

In the song, a pained Posner sings: “I am just a singer, who already blew his shot.” Yet, this was proven not to be the case, as the U.S. singer’s career was revived upon the release of “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” which was nominated for “Song of the Year” at the GRAMMYs.

Verse 1

I took a pill in Ibiza

To show Avicii I was cool

And when I finally got sober, felt ten years older

But f— it, it was something to do

I'm living out in LA

I drive a sports car just to prove

I'm a real big baller 'cause I made a million dollars

And I spend it on girls and shoes

Chorus

But you don't wanna be high like me

Never really knowing why like me

You don't ever wanna step off that roller coaster and be all alone

You don't wanna ride the bus like this

Never knowing who to trust like this

You don't wanna be stuck up on that stage singing

Stuck up on that stage singing

All I know are sad songs, sad songs

Darling, all I know are sad songs, sad songs

Verse 2

I'm just a singer who already blew his shot

I get along with old timers

'Cause my name's a reminder of a pop song people forgot

And I can't keep a girl, no

'Cause as soon as the sun comes up

I cut 'em all loose and work's my excuse

But the truth is I can't open up

Chorus

Now you don't wanna be high like me

Never really knowing why like me

You don't ever wanna step off that roller coaster and be all alone

You don't wanna ride the bus like this

Never knowing who to trust like this

You don't wanna be stuck up on that stage singing

Stuck up on that stage singing

All I know are sad songs, sad songs

Darling, all I know are sad songs, sad songs (hey)

Verse 3

I took a plane to my hometown

I brought my pride and my guitar

All my friends are all gone but there's manicured lawns

And the people still think I'm a star

I walked around downtown

I met some fans on Lafayette

They said tell us how to make it 'cause we're getting real impatient

So I looked 'em in the eye and said

Chorus

You don't wanna be high like me

Never really knowing why like me

You don't ever wanna step off that roller coaster and be all alone

You don't wanna ride the bus like this

Never knowing who to trust like this

You don't wanna be stuck up on that stage singing

Stuck up on that stage singing

All that I know are sad songs, sad songs

Darling, all that I know are sad songs, sad songs