Entertainment
Mike Posner's “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” Has A Dark Hidden Meaning
The 2016 club anthem topped charts worldwide, but should we have been dancing along?
Grammy award winner Mike Posner made a scene in the music industry with his hit 2010 song “Cooler than Me.” Six years later, Posner struck gold again with his club anthem “I Took a Pill in Ibiza.” The song, originally an acoustic folk-inspired number, was given a new lease of life when it was remixed by Norwegian EDM group Seeb. When released, the new version reached number one on the music charts in the United Kingdom and across the world. The song’s infamous first line, “I took a pill in Ibiza, to show Avicii I was cool,” is hard to forget. But what exactly is the song about?
With an upbeat tempo and techno vibe, the song initially comes across as a feel good number. But the lyrics tell a tale of an artist dealing with a difficult time in his life. Talking on the Impaulsive podcast, Posner revealed there is a darkness within the song, prompted by an unsettling experience he had while watching his friend, the late DJ Avicii, perform in Ibiza. Standing in the crowd, Posner realised his own career had not turned out how he had hoped. He revealed: “I was in the crowd and this was when I still drank, I don’t drink anymore ... I’m looking at him on the stage and I was just thinking, ‘Man ... that used to be me, I wish it was still me and it’s not. Imagine the sadness in this moment.”
Discussing his insecurities, Posner admitted: “I was actually, like, hoping somebody... would recognise me, to validate me, to make me feel good, like I wasn’t a failure.” A group of guys did, in fact, recognise Posner, and offered him a pill. Despite not knowing what it was, Posner took it, and the concept of the song was born.
“That song is about that darkness, that low in my life,” he shared. Commenting on the dance-worthy remix, Posner quipped: “The infinite irony of it all is, these guys remixed this, like, heartbreaking song and made it into a club-banger... As artists we try and take our suffering, our pain, our negativity, and make something beautiful out of it.”
In the song, a pained Posner sings: “I am just a singer, who already blew his shot.” Yet, this was proven not to be the case, as the U.S. singer’s career was revived upon the release of “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” which was nominated for “Song of the Year” at the GRAMMYs.
Verse 1
I took a pill in Ibiza
To show Avicii I was cool
And when I finally got sober, felt ten years older
But f— it, it was something to do
I'm living out in LA
I drive a sports car just to prove
I'm a real big baller 'cause I made a million dollars
And I spend it on girls and shoes
Chorus
But you don't wanna be high like me
Never really knowing why like me
You don't ever wanna step off that roller coaster and be all alone
You don't wanna ride the bus like this
Never knowing who to trust like this
You don't wanna be stuck up on that stage singing
Stuck up on that stage singing
All I know are sad songs, sad songs
Darling, all I know are sad songs, sad songs
Verse 2
I'm just a singer who already blew his shot
I get along with old timers
'Cause my name's a reminder of a pop song people forgot
And I can't keep a girl, no
'Cause as soon as the sun comes up
I cut 'em all loose and work's my excuse
But the truth is I can't open up
Chorus
Now you don't wanna be high like me
Never really knowing why like me
You don't ever wanna step off that roller coaster and be all alone
You don't wanna ride the bus like this
Never knowing who to trust like this
You don't wanna be stuck up on that stage singing
Stuck up on that stage singing
All I know are sad songs, sad songs
Darling, all I know are sad songs, sad songs (hey)
Verse 3
I took a plane to my hometown
I brought my pride and my guitar
All my friends are all gone but there's manicured lawns
And the people still think I'm a star
I walked around downtown
I met some fans on Lafayette
They said tell us how to make it 'cause we're getting real impatient
So I looked 'em in the eye and said
Chorus
You don't wanna be high like me
Never really knowing why like me
You don't ever wanna step off that roller coaster and be all alone
You don't wanna ride the bus like this
Never knowing who to trust like this
You don't wanna be stuck up on that stage singing
Stuck up on that stage singing
All that I know are sad songs, sad songs
Darling, all that I know are sad songs, sad songs