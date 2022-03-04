Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Pledge Over £2 Million For Ukraine

Ukraine-born actor Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher are the latest in a number of high-profile celebrities including Prince William and Kate Middleton, Cardi B, and Stephen King to speak out in solidarity with the people of Ukraine following Russia’s widespread attack on the country.

The couple has also pledged to match up to $3 million (£2.3 million) of funds donated for refugee and humanitarian aid for those affected by the conflict. Incredibly, the fundraiser has already exceeded the matched-funds target, and is well on the way to reaching its $30 million (£22.6 million) goal.

In a video posted on Go Fund Me, the Bad Moms star, who was born in the city of Chernivtsi in Soviet Ukraine in 1983, says that while she considers herself an American, she is also a proud Ukrainian.

“Today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian”

Kunis and Kutcher highlighted the “devastating” events unfolding in the war-ravaged country and the ongoing “unjust attack on humanity.” Amid religious suppression, Kunis left Ukraine with her Jewish family in 1991, and moved to Los Angeles. Kunis’ grandparents were Holocaust survivors, and her first language is Russian.

The Black Swan actor married Kutcher in 2015, and has previously contributed to other social causes, including making donations to Planned Parenthood, a sexual health charity that provides reproductive healthcare in the United States.

There are several ways to support Ukraine from the UK, such as making donations and raising awareness for those that need help.