With the release of Beyonce’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, fans are eating good — and that group includes her “II Most Wanted” collaborator Miley Cyrus. Queen Bey has been a “role model” for her since her teen years, so Cyrus is understandably enjoying an apparent pinch-me moment. She sang Beyoncé’s praises on Instagram on March 29, complete with several throwback clips illustrating just how long she’s admired her fellow singer.

Flowers For Beyoncé

“I’ve loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her,” Cyrus wrote, after announcing their duet’s release. “My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side [sic] of her. Thank you Beyoncé. You’re everything & more. Love you.”

Cyrus also thanked “everyone who spent time making this song so special,” but that wasn’t the end of her tribute. She posted a series of Instagram stories that marked her as a Beyoncé stan since at least 2006. Two throwback clips from the 2006 American Music Awards were particularly adorable. Cyrus, who was days shy of turning 14, shared that she was “excited” to meet her “big role model” Beyoncé. “My mom is always telling me, ‘What would Beyoncé do?’” she said.

When MTV UK posted one of the clips on TikTok, a fan summed it up well, writing, “This aged beautifully.”

Miley And Beyoncé’s Friendship

The two singers did indeed meet when she was a teenager. In another clip posted to her Instagram stories, Cyrus shows her most prized clothing item: a personalized, bedazzled, cheetah jacket that Beyoncé gave her for Christmas. She noted it was the first “little something” she got from Queen Bey.

Yet another fitting clip she pulled was one that fans resurfaced after Cyrus won her first Grammy in February. It comes from a 2010 episode of her Disney sitcom Hannah Montana and shows her character, Miley Stewart, writing a Grammy’s acceptance speech for her pop star alter-ego. “Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, I can’t believe I’m even in the same category as you-ou-ou,” she says, practicing her fake cry. Who knew it would be relevant so many times in 2024?

Cyrus’ trip down memory lane also included a photo of her looking like a total fangirl as she sang alongside Beyoncé during the 2008 “Stand Up to Cancer” live TV special. She shared how special the day was during her Disney+ documentary Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) last year, so she added the clip to her Instagram stories on March 29.

Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Rihanna during the 2008 “Stand Up to Cancer” TV special Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

“Here’s me sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna,” she said. “What I remember most from doing this performance is, I was standing in between two of the biggest icons and legends that I was looking up to at the time, and they treated me like a little sister the entire time. They were being really sweet.”

Fans are grateful it all led to their “II Most Wanted” collaboration. “The duet we deserve,” one commented on Cyrus’ Instagram post.