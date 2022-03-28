Miley Cyrus Reflected On Her "Disaster" Marriage To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus doesn’t look back fondly on her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. While performing at Lollapalooza in Brazil over the weekend, the “Prisoner” singer reportedly threw shade at her ex-husband after a fan proposed to his boyfriend onstage. “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” the pop star told the newly engaged pair, according to Page Six. “Mine was a f*cking disaster.”

This wasn’t the first time the 29-year-old pop star got candid about her failed marriage. In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus confessed that she was “playing house” with the Australian actor. “A couple of years ago, it looked like I was living some fairy tale. It really wasn’t,” she said. Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that it was a combination of drug use and losing their home in a wildfire that inspired her to get married.

“In a way, it did what I couldn’t do for myself,” Cyrus said of the fire that destroyed their Malibu home. “It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose. And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself.” The couple wed in 2018 after meeting on the set of their 2010 film The Last Song.

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After eight months as husband and wife, their marriage fell apart. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ rep told People at the time of their split. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.” Cyrus opened up more about their divorce in her 2019 ballad “Slide Away,” and in a December 2020 interview on The Howard Stern Show.

“I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will,” the singer said of her former husband. But unfortunately, she told the host that there was “too much conflict” between them to make their marriage work. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Cyrus’ recent comment at Lollapalooza Brazil was the first thing she’s said about her marriage to Hemsworth in a while. However, the 32-year-old isn’t the only ex she’s shaded recently. After headlining Lollapalooza in Chile on March 19, Cyrus made headlines for referencing her one-time relationship with Nick Jonas, who she dated from 2006 to late 2007.

While onstage, Miley pointed out several fan-made posters and read them to the crowd — including one that said “F*ck Nick Jonas.” “I didn’t say it! I didn’t say it,” she quickly clarified. “Just one of the other signs!” When the night was over, the former Disney star shared a clip of the hilarious moment on Instagram and reiterated that she never personally said anything negative about her ex. “Y’all said this sh*t not me,” she captioned the post.

Days later, while en route to Paraguay to perform at the 2022 Asuncionico music festival, the singer’s plane was reportedly struck by lightning. On Wednesday, March 23, Cyrus reassured her followers that she was OK. “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción,” she wrote. “... My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”