Miley Cyrus Had The Best Reaction To A Fan’s Nick Jonas Sign

During her performance at Lollapalooza Chile, Miley Cyrus spotted a sign referencing her onetime relationship with Nick Jonas, and her reaction was absolute gold.

While onstage, Cyrus pointed out fans’ posters and read them aloud — including a sign that said “F*ck Nick Jonas.” Realizing what she’d just said, she quickly clarified: “I didn’t say it! I didn’t say it. Just one of the other signs!” After the March 19 show, Cyrus posted a clip of the hilarious moment on Instagram, and reiterated her sentiment once again. “Y’all said this sh*t not me,” she captioned the post. “Chile youuuu are WILD! Thank u!”

Cyrus and Jonas started dating the day they met in 2006, Cyrus told Seventeen in 2008. “He was on a quest to meet me, and he was like, ‘I think you're beautiful and I really like you,’” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I like you so much.’” The couple went on tour together when the Jonas Brothers opened for Cyrus’ Best of Both Worlds Tour, but they broke up in late 2007, which caused Cyrus to “bawl for a month straight.” “Nick and I loved each other,” she said at the time. “We still do, but we were in love with each other. For two years he was basically my 24/7. But it was really hard to keep it from people. We were arguing a lot, and it really wasn't fun.”

The split ended up inspiring Cyrus’ breakup anthem “7 Things.” But at the time, she was still optimistic about their future. “Maybe he'll be my best friend for the rest of my life,” she told Seventeen, “or maybe I'll end up marrying Nick Jonas!” Obviously, the latter didn’t happen. In December 2018, Jonas married Priyanka Chopra; just days later, Cyrus wed Liam Hemsworth, though they separated in August 2019.

Since their breakup, Cyrus has remained on good terms with Jonas and his brothers. In August 2020, Cyrus said that she’d re-followed Nick on Instagram, after he posted a throwback photo of her in a JoBros T-shirt and she realized she’d somehow unfollowed him. “I think a little saboteur goes into my phone and unfollows and follows people for drama,” she said on the Zach Sang Show. “I had a very epic photo of me coming out of an airport in an awesome, vintage — now vintage — Jonas Brothers tee. And we’ve been following each other since then.”