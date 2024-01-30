And the award goes to... Taylor Swift, probably. After earning an impressive six nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for her record-breaking Midnights, there’s potential for the singer to make history this year.

Swift is already a 12-time Grammy winner, meaning she’s just one win away from her lucky number 13. If she takes home Album of the Year, she’ll become the first person to win the top award four times. She’s currently tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra in the category, after winning for Fearless in 2010, 1989 in 2016, and Folklore in 2021.

The last year has been huge for Swift, who received the TIME Person of the Year honor in 2023. Considering that, her chances of adding more trophies to her mantle feel high, which begs the question of whether Swift will perform or simply attend the Grammys on Feb. 4 in Santa Monica, California.

Will Swift Perform At The Grammys?

According to Entertainment Tonight, Swift will not perform at the 2024 Grammys, despite reports from HITS Daily Double claiming otherwise. Just days after the ceremony, she’s set to resume the Eras Tour in Japan on Feb. 7, with four consecutive shows that also complicate her Super Bowl attendance.

Taylor Swift performs onstage at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021. TAS Rights Management 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s award show performances are typically confirmed in advance, but no official announcement has been made. She last graced the Grammys stage in 2021, singing a medley of songs from her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore.

Will Swift Attend The Awards Show?

Even though it’s unlikely she’ll perform, Swift is expected to attend the Grammys, according to ET, meaning she’ll be on hand if she wins any awards.

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is not expected to accompany her. While this has not been confirmed, fans think the Kansas City Chiefs player will be busy ahead of the Super Bowl, which takes place the following week on Feb. 11.

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift most recently attended the 2023 Grammys, where “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” was nominated for Song of the Year, which lost to Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That.” But she didn’t go home empty handed, as the song’s short film won Best Music Video.

At the event, she posed with Bad Bunny, reconnected with ex Harry Styles, had a drink with producer Jack Antonoff, and danced to most of the performances.

Neither Swift nor the Recording Academy have confirmed her Grammy plans for 2024, but she tends not to announce awards show attendance in advance.