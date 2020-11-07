The 2020 presidential election has finally been called, and there's only one song that can appropriately soundtrack the party currently happening across the country. Miley Cyrus' 2009 single "Party in the USA" is charting again following Joe Biden's victory, per Variety. The former vice president was announced as the soon-to-be 46th president of the United States on Saturday, Nov. 7, and an unofficial Biden Twitter account reacted by encouraging people to celebrate with Cyrus' single.

A few hours later, Cyrus herself celebrated Biden's victory by tweeting a video of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, set to the 2009 track. "Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!" she wrote, along with plenty of celebratory emojis. The singer wasn't the only one who was in the mood to nod her head like yeah or move their hips like yeah. The Twitter account Chart Data announced that "Party in the USA" had reentered the U.S. iTunes Top 200 chart on Saturday afternoon. Cyrus also shared several videos of groups of people around the country singing her song, including crowds in New York City, Washington D.C., and a particularly spirited group right outside the White House.

Though "Party in the USA" debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts when it was released back in 2009, the song has enjoyed several resurgences over the years. In 2011, following the death of Osama Bin Laden, fans flooded the music video's YouTube page with comments celebrating what many Americans perceived as a victory over terrorism. In 2019, Cyrus' ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, posted a video trolling his then-wife on Instagram by singing the song at her as they walked across the tarmac at an airport in Memphis, Tennessee.

Despite celebrating Biden's victory with "Party in the USA" on social media, Cyrus has had a complicated relationship with the song over the years. “Today’s the anniversary of ‘Party in the U.S.A.,’” Cyrus said during an interview on Zach Sang: Just the Interviews Podcast on Aug. 11, 2020. "I was thinking about where my head was at when I was performing ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ I really didn’t have an awareness or understanding of what that meant, what our country’s actually built on and what I want to see different."

Cyrus continued by explaining that now that her perspective on politics and the issues facing this country has changed over the years, her relationship with "Party in the USA" has changed. "I think the idea of awareness but I also think quarantine has kind of been a gift in that way," she said. "In the beginning of quarantine we keep saying 'I want to go back to the way it was.' Do we actually want to go back to the way it was? I don’t think so. I think we want to say, ‘This ain’t working. Let’s restructure. Life is a series of adjustment. Let’s go and not feel rigid.'"

Instead, she wants to make music that reflects the "real world" and the moment, rather than music that just sounds good. "I feel like a lot of us are waking up," she said, while talking about "Midnight Sky," her latest single. "The Midnight Sky, I think, is kind of a road that feels like it could be nice to take with our head in the clouds. I feel like right now as a society we don’t want to live with our head in the clouds. I think that is a cool message to tell people create the environment and the world that you want to live in."