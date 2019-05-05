Who doesn't stan a supportive husband? Ahead of Miley Cyrus' surprise performance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on Saturday, May 4, Liam Hemsworth sang "Party in the U.S.A." to his wife. Walking towards a private plane, Hemsworth can be seen in a series of Instagram Stories singing one of Cyrus' biggest hits.

"Hey Miley! Miley, hey, Miley!” Hemsworth said while trolling his better half in the videos. He then shouts, "Yeah, yeah, yeah … Party in the U.S.A. yeah, yeah yeah …". Cyrus took the teasing in stride. Decked out in a red tracksuit with the Playboy bunny logo emblazoned it, the singer turned around to hear her husband's song. She then pulled out her phone to record his singing and shouting with a smile. Hemsworth can then be seen running towards her laughing and continuing his joking.

Earlier in the day, Hemsworth posted an Instagram Story of Cyrus preparing for her set as they bantered. The "Wrecking Ball" singer wasn't originally scheduled to perform at the Beale Street Music fest, but she took to the stage to surprise festival goers. During Cyrus' own performance of "Party in the U.S.A." she screams "Free Britney!" during the lyric, "That's when the D.J. dropped my favorite tune/And a Britney song was on," per a video obtained by TMZ, alluding to Spears' stint in a treatment center last month.

Hemsworth and Cyrus have really been embracing their #couplegoals status since getting married on December 23, 2018. As fans know, the pair met back on the set of 2010's The Last Song. They dated on and off after that until they made things official with their small and simple nuptials in Cyrus' Franklin, Tennessee home.

So far, 2019 has been a year of adorable moments for the couple. Just last month, the relative newlyweds attended the Avengers: Endgame premiere to support Liam's brother Chris, who plays Thor in the MCU. Cyrus posted a video of the duo on the red carpet and captioned it, "When he looks good enough to eat ! #Snack #SugarDaddy @liamhemsworth @avengers." Clearly, Cyrus is super in love with her new hubby. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer also posted about the actor on her Instagram Stories, writing on a close-up photo of his face, "I'm literally freakishly obsessed with [my] husband right now. Like, always has [sic] been, always will be, but RN it's EXTRA compulsive."

Not only is the love between Hemsworth and Cyrus more evident than ever, but they definitely make an effort to keep their romance playful. On February 15, Hemsworth posted a video of him pranking Cyrus on a four wheeler, revving up the engine to scare her. He captioned the video, "Came across this little gem. I'll never stop ;)," alongside two heart emojis.

Though the celebrity couple leads a pretty glamorous life together, walking to private jets and attending major movie premieres and all, keeping life light seems to be a priority. We hope Hemsworth and Cyrus keep sharing these hilarious moments, because it's super fun to see the Hunger Games star "come in like a Wrecking Ball." Too soon?