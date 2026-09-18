

Miley may be only 33, but she already has a lifetime of wisdom to share — and the perfect person to impart it to. On the song “Innocent Ways” from her new album Bass Persuades, the singer opens up about her relationship with her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, and gets vulnerable about what it feels like to feel disconnected during hard times in her sibling’s life.

Miley begins the song by expressing “how she wants better for my sister” while watching her go through an unspecified spiral, wishing that her ways of counseling would actually work. “She calls me only when it’s late night and she's high,” Miley confesses on the first verse. “Her mind is spinning, eight nights in a row, she’s been in a crisis.”

She speaks from experience on the chorus, acknowledging that the wisdom she’s trying to pass down is something she had to realize herself. “I tried to save all of her innocent ways,” she belts. “Grace comes with age, but don't tell her.” Miley even blames herself a little for the situation, before showing how much she really cares. “Fall out from the fame, claim my mother’s maiden name,” she sings. “Lips in crimson shades, how I love her.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Miley expanded the sentiment of “Innocent Ways” to apply to today’s generation and compared it to her own upbringing, saying she felt built for ventures like touring but realized as an adult that she wasn’t equipped.

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“You can’t tell a young person that when you’re older, you’re gonna understand something that you don’t understand now,” she explained.

However, she clarified that children are smarter than their elders in many ways, revealing she wrote a poem about them for her upcoming shows at the Hollywood Bowl. “There’s some things that you know when you’re a kid that you unlearn, and it’s so dumb to ever think you’re smarter than most kids,” she said.

Ironically, Miley’s wise song full of love and concern for her sister is also the filthiest dance-floor banger on Bass Persuades, yearning over industrial synths and a pounding bassline. You never know what you’ll get from Miley.

Miley’s “Innocent Ways” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Miley’s “Innocent Ways” below.

Sisters

I want better for my sister

She calls me only when it's late night and she’s high

Her mind is spinning, ugh

Eight nights in a row

She’s been in a crisis

She looks just like me, yeah, when she cries

Now that we’re both older, ugh

I tried to save all of her innocent ways

Grace comes with age, but don't tell her

Fall out from the fame, claim my mother’s maiden name

Lips in crimson shades, how I love her

Oh, her face is made of stone ‘til you get her alone

Heart is made of chrome ‘til you get her alone

Girl puts on a show, only know what she shows ya, yeah

I made the error

I kinda caved when I know better

I should’ve never sent that letter

But I was wired and in my feelings

I wonder

If she went and changed her number

I tried to call her three times over

Is she alright? It keeps on ringing, ugh

I tried to save all of her innocent ways

Grace comes with age, but don’t tell her

Fall out from the fame, claim my mother’s maiden name

Lips in crimson shades, how I love her

Girl puts on a show, only know what she shows ya, yeah

She grabs her shoes from by the door

Make sure they match her skirt, yeah

Won’t dance to Blondie anymore

But she’s got them on her shirt

God knows I liked them first

Cigarettes from the store

She wants to feel that burn, yeah

Won’t dance to Blondie anymore

She’s got them on her shirt

She knows I liked them first (Work)

I tried to save all of her innocent ways

Grace comes with age, but don't tell her

Fall out from the fame, claim my mother's maiden name

Lips in crimson shades, how I love her

Oh, her face is made of stone ‘til you get her alone

Heart is made of chrome ‘til you get her alone

Girl puts on a show, only know what she shows ya, yeah