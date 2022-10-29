Millie Bobby Brown May Have Recorded Music With Her “Bud” Mariah Carey

Move over, “Running Up That Hill”: Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey might have their own song on the way. During The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s Oct. 27 episode, the Stranger Things star described her unlikely friendship with the Grammy winner, revealing, “We have sung together. ... Like, in her studio, sung together.”

Calling the intel the “biggest scoop” he’s ever gotten on The Tonight Show, Fallon pressed Brown for info on whether or not there could be an official collaboration in the works. “Potentially,” the actor coyly responded. “I mean, she’s always doing something. She’s like the busiest woman ever. I call her and she’s in the middle of, like, changing the planet.”

During those conversations, Brown often asks Carey — whom she calls “Mimi” and “the most talented singer ever” — if they can “hang out.” According to the Emmy winner, she’ll “just go over and we’ll sing together.”

Of course, Carey’s also famous for her solo performances. Brown shared a hilarious anecdote about how the singer will randomly bust out some of her signature high notes while they’re eating Chinese food at her house. Another fun fact? Carey is also known to sing a few bars of 1995’s “Always Be My Baby,” mid-conversation. “It’s wild,” she joked.

So how exactly did they become “buds”? Brown and Carey’s unlikely friendship began in 2019 after the musician’s son, Moroccan, posed with a Halloween pumpkin carved with the image of her Stranger Things character, Eleven. “I saw this and thought... ‘Oh, I need to meet her son and do the pose and make him think that I have superpowers,’” Brown shared on The Tonight Show. “And we met, Monroe and Moroccan, who are just the most brilliant little children. And then obviously I just, like, met Mariah and I was like, ‘Oh.’ We connected.”

And their reason for connecting actually makes more sense than you might think. “The reason is she grew up in the public eye,” Brown explained. “We have connected just on so many different levels, but also, I love the way that she leads her life with so much power and she has so much knowledge and she’s so wise. And she’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me.”

In fact, Carey even supported the actor at Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York City, the same night her Fallon interview aired. Afterward, Brown gave a sneak peek at what a potential duet between them might look like in a photo she shared to her Instagram stories. She also wrote, “love you mimi,” in a text overlay.

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram Stories

That wasn’t even the only recent clue to their friendship. In September, Carey enlisted Brown’s help to recreate an iconic scene from her “Honey” music video on TikTok, in honor of the clip’s 25th anniversary. In the 2022 iteration, Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi play the parts of mobsters who hilariously attempt to interrogate the singer.

So, apparently, their bond isn’t quite as strange as it might have seemed.