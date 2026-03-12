Did Mormon Wives Star Demi Engemann Leave The Show?

Spoilers for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 ahead. MomTok may not survive the new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — at least with Demi Engemann involved.

Thanks to some social media activity, fans are wondering if the star left the Hulu series off the heels of the Season 3 reunion, where her feuds with her castmate Jessi Draper and Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette reached a breaking point.

While Demi is seen in the Season 4 trailer and was tagged by the show’s social media pages when the new season was announced in February, she doesn’t appear in any of the cast’s campaign ads or posters, nor does she have her own image. In addition, her eight co-stars were credited as executive producers for the first time, while Demi is credited as just a “friend” of the cast.

With Season 4 now streaming on Hulu, viewers finally have an answer about Demi’s future on the show — at least for now, considering how some of the castmembers tend to change their minds when it comes to being a part of MomTok.

What Happened In Season 4?

While Demi isn’t included in the Season 4 intro credits, she is featured prominently in the first three episodes, even going to the recording studio with her husband Brett to perform a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors.” (Yes, really.)

However, the first sign of trouble occurs when producers ask Demi in her confessional why she’s at the studio before panning to an empty couch, complete with cricket noises, revealing that “Demi declined to be interviewed this season.” This becomes a running gag throughout the third episode, which should, quite frankly, earn the editors an Emmy.

Things completely fall apart during the Season 3 reunion, where sparks flew backstage between Demi and Jen Affleck as she and some of the cast continued to doubt Demi’s version of events on Vanderpump Villa, including her sexual harassment accusations against Marciano. In fact, the episode ends with a legal disclaimer: “Marciano denies Demi’s allegations and has filed a lawsuit against Demi and the producers alleging her statements are false.”

Did Demi Leave For Good?

After the reunion, Demi stepped back from filming Season 4, but still showed up to the Dancing With the Stars premiere in Los Angeles with the rest of MomTok to support Jen and Whitney Leavitt, which confused the group and led them to call her. When Layla Taylor asked, “So did you ask them to edit it out and they said no?” she said her story isn’t being told “truthfully” in her opinion.

“You’re telling it from his perspective, and something’s weird, dude,” Demi explained. “It literally feels like this conspiracy to make me look like this f*cking monster that I’m not.” Afterwards, Demi is not seen or heard from for the rest of the season, putting her future on the show in jeopardy.

However, it seems that Demi’s departure may not be permanent. In December, she told People that she was “weighing out” her options when it came to being on Mormon Wives. “I probably just need to take a little bit more time to really think about what's best for me moving forward," she said. “It's been extended to me that the door is wide open and that I'm welcome back.”