MTV’s Are You The One? Is Getting A UK Makeover

The show that sees unlucky-in-love singletons attempt to find the perfect match through the miracle of science is officially coming to the UK. Yes, MTV’s hit matchmaking reality series Are You The One? is making its way across the pond. The forthcoming new season is based on the same winning format as the original U.S. version, which first premiered back in 2014. Keep scrolling to find out everything there is to know about Are You The One? UK.

Are You The One? UK Cast

The lineup of Are You The One? UK contestants is also yet to be revealed. Although, Variety confirms that the broadcaster and presenter Joelah Noble will host the UK spin-off.

Are You The One? UK Format

The show’s format will be based on the original U.S. series, following 20 singletons as they each set out to find their science-based “Perfect Match” — who is somewhere in the Are You The One? UK house. If contestants manage to uncover the 10 Perfect Matches before the end of the season, they will be rewarded with both love and a hefty cash prize.

“We’re expanding our proven global formats strategy by bringing the first-ever UK version of popular reality series Are You The One? to MTV audiences outside of the U.S.,” Kelly Bradshaw, senior VP for MTV Entertainment Brands International at Paramount, said of the upcoming spin-off.

Per Variety, Bradshaw continued: “MTV’s hit reality formats continue to travel and resonate with audiences around the world across platforms. I can’t wait to bring this one to audiences this summer — they’re going to love it.”

Are You The One? UK Release Date

An exact Are You The One? UK airdate is yet to be announced. However, it has been confirmed the reality show will debut on Paramount+ UK and MTV channels outside of the U.S. later in 2022.