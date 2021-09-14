12 Celebs Pick Their 2021 Summer Anthems At The VMAs

Music
There’s no denying BTS’ impact.
BTS’ third U.S. No. 1 hit “Butter” earned the Song of the Summer award at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The group, which includes RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope, also won the Group of the Year and Best K-Pop awards.
“Butter” was also named the Song of the Summer by Billboard, but ahead of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Bustle asked 12 celebrities, including the D’Amelio sisters, Ashnikko, and Drag Race winner Symone, to pick their personal favorite Songs of the Summer on the red carpet.