12 Celebs Pick Their 2021 Summer Anthems At The VMAs

There’s no denying BTS’ impact.

BTS won Song of the Summer at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Photo via The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images
By Jack Irvin

BTS’ third U.S. No. 1 hit “Butter” earned the Song of the Summer award at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The group, which includes RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope, also won the Group of the Year and Best K-Pop awards.

“Butter” was also named the Song of the Summer by Billboard, but ahead of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Bustle asked 12 celebrities, including the D’Amelio sisters, Ashnikko, and Drag Race winner Symone, to pick their personal favorite Songs of the Summer on the red carpet.

