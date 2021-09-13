The D'Amelio Sisters & 10 Other Celebs Pick Their Favorite Music Video Of The Year

Music
Naturally, winner Lil Nas X was a top choice on the VMAs red carpet.
John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lil Nas X won Video of the Year at the 2021 VMAs for the viral “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” which was met with opposition from religious and conservative critics for its depiction of the singer riding a stripper pole to hell, giving the devil a lap dance, and killing him.
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
“I want to say thank you to the gay agenda!” exclaimed the musician as he accepted the Moon Person for the No. 1 hit, a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment of the fact that he’s the first Black, openly gay man to take home the coveted award.